Home Business BofA: “Possible new liquidity tensions on Forex”
Business

BofA: “Possible new liquidity tensions on Forex”

by admin
BofA: “Possible new liquidity tensions on Forex”

According to Bank of America, the global currency market is potentially exposed to a liquidity crisis later this year as financial conditions tighten and economic growth slows.

Implied volatility in major currency pairs has increased in recent weeks as worries about the US banking sector have weighed on the dollar and pushed the yen higher, even though the size of the move is “far from crisis levels” .

The Federal Reserve’s dovish stance calmed markets last week following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse. However, according to the BofA, there is a risk that volatility could pick up again in the coming months, particularly if inflation remains high.

As more US regional banks are curbing consumer lending, BofA expects price pressures to stay elevated for longer, which could add to volatility down the line.

See also  Eurozone: retail sales fall in June, -3.7% yoy. How could the ECB read this data?

You may also like

Point of View | Country Garden Services: Maintain...

New UBS boss Sergio Ermotti: Return to the...

Is it better to buy a house or...

Garbage: “Reusable police” – Greenpeace creates Petz portal...

Giorgetti: “Pnrr delay? We are negotiating with the...

iOS 16.4: Apple improves the voice quality of...

Tesla sees the record in the first quarter,...

US national security chief warns: TikTok is a...

Support with tax returns, pension & child benefit

Valle d’Aosta, 18 million to upgrade the electricity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy