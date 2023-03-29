According to Bank of America, the global currency market is potentially exposed to a liquidity crisis later this year as financial conditions tighten and economic growth slows.

Implied volatility in major currency pairs has increased in recent weeks as worries about the US banking sector have weighed on the dollar and pushed the yen higher, even though the size of the move is “far from crisis levels” .

The Federal Reserve’s dovish stance calmed markets last week following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse. However, according to the BofA, there is a risk that volatility could pick up again in the coming months, particularly if inflation remains high.

As more US regional banks are curbing consumer lending, BofA expects price pressures to stay elevated for longer, which could add to volatility down the line.