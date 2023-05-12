Bogus authority sold TÜV data to Carcert

picture alliance / dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

The startup Carcert stirred up the used car scene at the end of 2021. The company promised to effectively combat speedometer fraud in Germany with the help of a kilometer certificate. However, Carcert concealed where the necessary data really came from: According to research by Business Insider, a bogus authority sold Carcert for months personal data records from TÜV investigations. Carcert then made the data, which is actually available free of charge, available to vehicle owners for almost 30 euros. The deal was probably illegal. The controversial deal is now the subject of a legal dispute.

Almost every third speedometer in Germany is in front of you used car sales manipulated. A lucrative scam for the fraudsters, with whom they swindle an average of 2,600 euros per vehicle. The German media reported correspondingly euphorically about the start-up company Carcert when it launched a certificate for the actual mileage at the end of 2021. “Bertelsmann subsidiary wants to stop odometer manipulation in used cars,” headlined the Handelsblatt at the time. For just under 30 euros, the owner can call up the “curriculum vitae” of his vehicle in just a few minutes – and thus establish trust with potential buyers.

With regard to the origin of the necessary data, Carcert explained that it used the results of the main inspections by technical test centers. The mileage of the vehicles is also recorded there. The certification is fully automatic and software-driven. A renowned privacy advocate I have written an extensive legal opinion on this, says Carcert. For the moment everything looked like a fairytale deal for the two investors: the Bertelsmann group (40 percent) and the Irish data giant Experian (60 percent).

Explosive partnership should remain secret

In fact, the startup withheld a key detail: According to research by Business Insider, the business model is based on an illegal data deal with a bogus authority. The present “Cooperation Agreement” of March 31, 2021 states: “Carcert and FSD have agreed (…) that FSD will provide Carcert with available vehicle information (…) for the creation of the above-mentioned certificates.” An explosive partnership – and so on it says later in the document – which should definitely remain secret.

FSD Fahrzeugsystemdaten GmbH was founded in Dresden in 2004 and has 230 employees. According to the commercial register, FSD is a private joint venture of technical test centers and vehicle experts in Germany – but the company is controlled by the state. The supervisory body is made up of ministries from the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Bremen, Hesse and Thuringia. The reason: Since 2011, FSD has been developing and evaluating binding test specifications for regular and binding vehicle inspections on behalf of the state.

The company from Dresden collects one euro for every TÜV inspection in Germany

Lawyers speak of a “loan” when a private company receives sovereign powers. The legal mandate of FSD is precisely regulated in Appendix VIIIe of the Road Traffic Licensing Regulations (StVZO). According to this, the “central office” prepares information from the car manufacturers for vehicle monitoring with regard to road safety, environmental compatibility or compliance with regulations, develops and patents new methods and presents the specifications developed to the MOT available. As compensation for the services, one euro goes to FSD for each of the 30 million annual general inspections.

What’s more, the dummy authority receives all verified vehicle information for its activities in the public interest. In addition to personal data, identification numbers and detailed information on detected defects, this also includes the current mileage. A real wealth of data that arouses desires, but according to the admission regulations “only appropriate” and may not be transmitted to other bodies.

A clear determination that the FSD leadership in the spring of 2021 seems to have overlooked or wanted to overlook. Because at that time, FSD Managing Director Jürgen Boenninger signed a far-reaching “cooperation agreement” with the Bertelsmann subsidiary Carcert. A win-win deal, it was said internally at the time. On the one hand, FSD was looking for external support in order to be able to meet the information claims of vehicle owners under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). On the other hand, Carcert needed the TÜV data for the speedometer certificate. In this way, the partners combined quite freely legal requirements with the pursuit of millions in sales.

The business plan is specifically recorded in the contract, on page 1 it says: “As soon as a holder or owner of a motor vehicle (person concerned) requests a certificate for his vehicle from Carcert and insofar Carcert gives his consent to the collection of corresponding data and commissions Carcert , (…) for him information within the meaning of Art. 15 GDPR

to obtain, Carcert transmits the corresponding vehicle identification number (VIN) to FSD. FSD checks whether and which vehicle information on the VIN is available and transmits this to Carcert.

It was agreed that the data carousel is worthwhile for everyone: According to the cooperation agreement, Carcert pays 35 cents to the bogus authority for a data set supplied from a main inspection. If several data sets are stored for a vehicle, the amount increases to 60 cents. Carcert, on the other hand, charges its customers 29.99 euros for a car CV. The highlight: This is information that a vehicle owner can also call up directly from FSD – free of charge.

Strict secrecy as to where the data actually comes from was therefore decisive for the business model. The contract states, among other things: “In the event that Carcert provides the data obtained from the FSD with a mark of origin when it is passed on or published, this reads ‘main inspection’.” Apparently there was no visible trace to lead to Dresden and car owners to the sham authority to draw attention.

A few months after Carcert started operations, TÜV, Dekra and Co. pulled the plug

Carcert went online in November 2021. Media – also Business Insiders – drew attention to the new service, used car owners bought certificates and FSD quietly collected for the data supplied. Everything went as planned. But just a few months later, FSD cut the line again. In a letter to Carcert dated February 3, 2022, Managing Director Bönninger explains that the shareholders – i.e. TÜV, Dekra and Co. – have decided to immediately suspend the cooperation. There are serious doubts about the legality of the agreement. Shortly thereafter, FSD terminates the contract. On the one hand because of unpaid bills, on the other hand because of data protection. The justification states: “Carcert’s specific offer represents an abusive use of the right to information of the person concerned.”

What follows is a legal battle that continues to this day. Pleadings, allegations and financial demands went back and forth for months. In the second half of 2022, the Bertelsmann Group withdrew from the scandalous project and left its shares to the Irish, who are now the sole shareholder. Experian then filed a lawsuit with the district court of Dresden, demanding the continuation of the cooperation or compensation. Value in dispute: more than three million euros.

With its “conduct in breach of contract,” FSD would prevent Carcert from pursuing its business, which it has invested millions in building and which has “social benefits,” the lawsuit reads. FSD’s data protection concerns are only pretended. Rather, the shareholder Dekra is behind the breach of contract, the lawyers claim. The test service has developed a competing product for the plausibility of mileage and simply wants to sweep a competitor off the market.

Now the former business partners are suing each other

In a counterclaim, FSD’s lawyers reject all of these allegations and demand reimbursement of the costs of setting up a data platform. According to the complaint, Carcert is simply pursuing an “illegal business model”. The startup was only aiming for the free use of the data treasure. He had succeeded in “convincing the management (of FSD) to conclude appropriate cooperation agreements, without, however, the essential aspects of data protection and road traffic law being checked and observed at all.” Further disclosure of the data would violate the General Data Protection Regulation and the violate state competences of FSD.

So was the deal just the work of a for-profit data octopus and a daredevil CEO? Why didn’t the state regulators notice anything about it? Questions that are not answered by FSD for the time being. In the phone call, the new boss Philipp Schuricht explains that a statement from the Dresden company must first be agreed with all committees. The Saxon Ministry of Economics did not comment.

A spokeswoman for Carcert explains: “We ask for your understanding that we cannot comment on any details, particularly on ongoing court proceedings.” However, she then points out in detail that data protection has “top priority” in Carcert’s concept and claims that there would have been no obscuring of the origin of the data.

The Carcert homepage is now no longer accessible. In the short period of operation, hundreds of owners have ordered a kilometer certificate. FSD delivered the relevant personal vehicle information to Carcert for a fee. Where is the data now? In the small print, Carcert listed possible recipients and users on 16 pages.