Bogus giant Verdi: Every fourth member is retired or unemployed

“10.5%, at least €500 more” is written on a banner held by participants in a demonstration organized by the Verdi union at Cottbus main station. dpa

Unions are powerful organizations in Germany. They can shut down factory lines and the work of thousands of employees for days. These failures often cost companies and corporations tens of millions of euros if they are not dealt with quickly meet the demands of employee representatives.

In fact, the unions negotiate with the top management for a long time before a strike. If these negotiations remain unsuccessful, Verdi, IG Metall and Co. rely on the power lever of the strike. It is crucial for them that as many employees as possible in affected companies such as Volkswagen, Adidas, Deutsche Bank or Amazon are union members so that these employees can take part in the protests and paralyze large parts of the company. A significant part of the power of the trade unions therefore derives from their degree of organization in companies.

The degree of organization is guarded like a state secret