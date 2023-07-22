Home » BoJ towards curve control program maintenance
BoJ towards curve control program maintenance

BoJ towards curve control program maintenance

Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials do not see changes to the YCC (yield curve control) program as a priority at the moment. Bloomberg reports it, citing internal sources.

At each meeting, the central bank evaluates the costs and benefits of the YCC programme. A decision will be made at the next monetary policy meeting, after a careful analysis of economic data and financial market trends up to the last moment.

After the announcement, the yen lost more than 1%, reaching 141.94 against the dollar before falling back to 141.6. Some traders perceived a diminishing probability of a tightening surprise at the BOJ’s monetary policy meeting scheduled for next Friday.

The central bank’s YCC program is a key pillar of ultra-easy monetary policy and is closely monitored by bond and currency markets around the world.

