BoJ towards curve control program maintenance

Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials do not see changes to the YCC (yield curve control) program as a priority at the moment. Bloomberg reports it, citing internal sources.

At each meeting, the central bank evaluates the costs and benefits of the YCC programme. A decision will be made at the next monetary policy meeting, after a careful analysis of economic data and financial market trends up to the last moment.

After the announcement, the yen lost more than 1%, reaching 141.94 against the dollar before falling back to 141.6. Some traders perceived a diminishing probability of a tightening surprise at the BOJ’s monetary policy meeting scheduled for next Friday.

The central bank’s YCC program is a key pillar of ultra-easy monetary policy and is closely monitored by bond and currency markets around the world.

