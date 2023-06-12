Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

One day the coins will disappear, defeated by online payments, but the ancient ones will remain among us, particularly coveted if made of gold or silver, which have accompanied humanity in its history for millennia. From the 7th to the 9th a large Bolaffi numismatic auction was held in Turin which offered almost 2,800 lots (divided into two catalogues) of which 85% were sold, with a total result of over 4.7 million euros (including royalties ).

The absolute top, sold for 102 thousand euros, i.e. more than double the starting price, was the Multiple of 20 zecchini by Giovanni II Corner (lot 35) from the ES Collection of Italian coins, composed in 1960-1980 by a farsighted collector. From the same collection come the 80 Lire of Carlo Felice from 1831 (lot 262), sold for 61,000 euros, and the 10 sequin gold Shield of the Cross by Alvise III Mocenigo (lot 36), sold for 44,000 euros.

In the second auction catalogue, which offered an overview from ancient coinage to pre-unification Italian coinage, the results of the rare 100 Lire 1864 (lot 1866, 51,200 euros) and the Double Duchy of William II Palaeologus (lot 1315, 33 thousand euros) stand out. . Furthermore, the 1,000 Lire bank note “Grande M – Matrice” from 1899 (lot 2924, 34 thousand euros) achieved an excellent result, five times higher than the starting price.

As far as foreign coinage is concerned, we note the results of the 1, 2, 5 and 10 Ducati coins of 1973 from the “Santa Elisabetta” series of the Kremnitz Mint (lot 2141, 70,700 euros), of the 4 Coronas minted in Valencia under Charles I (lot 2384, 20,740 euros) and of the particular octagonal 50 Dollars 1852 (lot 2650, 24,440 euros).