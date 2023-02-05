Boldrini against Meloni, but the target is wrong

“Meloni’s letter is a masterpiece of hypocrisy: it invites you to tone it down but she herself raises it against the Democratic Party. He has only one way to demonstrate that he knows how to be Prime Minister: to resign Donzelli e Delmastro. Show that Italy counts more than your party”. This the Twitter written yesterday by Laurea Boldrini, a red pasionaria who has recently returned to the Democratic Party after various political pilgrimages to the left. It is therefore understandable that you feel the physiological need to get noticed in the Democratic Party, especially now that you are looking for yourself a new secretary and new management bodies.

And only for wise internal procedural rules you can’t apply as soon as you register, otherwise we would have found you on the front line battling with the other four. Boldrini, as is known, is universally recognized for her feminist battles, note that on Twitter she uses “Melons” and not “la Meloni”, and specializes in generating gender neologisms. One of the first swam Italian, a term that I am honored to have coined -as also recognized on Treccani-, and you must acknowledge this. However, the Italians do not forgive the incredible distortions of Italian to affirm gender identity.

Champion of a barrique feminism, Boldrini must have experienced Giorgia Meloni’s victory as a huge personal drama and his appointment as “President of the Council”. The leader of the Brothers of Italy made it clear in a special note from Palazzo Chigi that she wants to be called in the masculine, not in the feminine type “President”, as the democratic exponent would have wished instead. But let’s go back to the “September tragedy” and that is the victory of Melons and his guide to Italy.

The event that left-wing women had always feared – namely that a right-wing woman could steal their job after decades of struggle and hard work- that very September 25, 2022 occurred in which history changed. Years and years of battles disintegrated into thin air, by the destructive ray of this Roman Kill Bill that would have delighted Quentin Tarantino. Years and years of complaints about women’s quotas suddenly cancelled and treat yourself to the oblivion of the time that was.

Meloni has always been very opposed to the aforementioned quotas, accusing the men of the left, of the Democratic Party, of being the real sexists who occasionally granted a little power to women not because they deserved it but only to keep them further under control in a special “reserve rose”. In short, we understand the deep state of anthropological unease that has hit a certain living room feminism but Meloni’s victory should instead teach that if a woman is good she can do it on her own, without male help.

In merit the Twitter is inconsistent for the simple reason that on the incredible Cospito affair we had the plastic realization of the Chinese proverb: “When the wise man points to the moon, the fool looks at the finger” and that is, the problem here is not Donzelli and Delmastro (“the finger”) but it is the danger that the State (“the moon”) is running with anarchy. We are therefore witnessing a surreal debate that weakens the institutions by bending them to the vision of one’s own party. Exactly what Boldrini disputes with Meloni, too bad it’s upside down.

