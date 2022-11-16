One hundred thousand bees to help control air quality. Distributed within a radius of 7 kilometers all around the airport. This is the initiative promoted byBologna Marconi airportwhich also involves the Department of Agri-Food Sciences and Technologies of the University, Ergo Consulting (a spin-off company of the Alma Mater) e Conapi-MieliziaNational Consortium of Beekeepers.

The project of biomonitoraggioalready active in other European airports and tested at Milan Malpensajoins the traditional systems for detecting air quality data processed by Arpae. Housed in eight hives, the 100,000 hymenoptera are located in four strategic points around the airport area. Samples of young honey, the one that contains environmental information, are taken every month. Samplings were carried out from April to the end of October; now the data is in the lab. “Each hive involves around 10 million micro-draws; it is a very powerful environmental investigation tool for identifying pollutants,” he explains Claudio Porrini of the University of Bologna. The first results will be obtained by the end of this year.

“We will continue this activity and decide which further air quality improvement actions to promote,” he stresses Tommaso Barilli, head of Sustainability at Marconi. The aim is also to raise awareness among passengers and airport workers, with dissemination initiatives on the importance of bees in the ecosystem, thanks to the involvement of university students who will administer a questionnaire on knowledge of pollinating insects. The environmental monitoring experiment using bees joins the feasibility study of the ‘multi-megawatt’ photovoltaic plant to be built in the area north of the runway. The plant, one of the largest planned in Italy (25 hectares) will be able to reach a maximum power of 22 megawatts: more than the electricity needed to operate the airport.

On the traffic front, theBologna airport saw, in September, a volume of movements equal to 7,202, recording a +29.3% compared to 2021 and a -1.5% compared to 2019. According to the data processed by Assairportspassengers were 911,027, up by 53.7% on September 2021 and by +1.7% on the same period of 2019. An increase also for the cargo sector, which with 5,393.2 tons of cargo handled marks a +15 6% compared to 2021 and +40.6% compared to 2019.