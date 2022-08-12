Enac’s favorable opinion on the documentation presented by Bologna Airport, relating to the four-year period 2023-2026: Investment Plan, Quality and Environmental Protection Plan, Traffic Forecasts and Economic-Financial Plan.

AdB carried out an in-depth and positive discussion with Enac in 2021 and the first half of 2022, for an updated assessment of its particular position and an update of the situation in light of the impacts of the pandemic. AdB is entitled to start consultations with airport users regarding the proposal to revise airport charges and service levels for the period 2023-2026.