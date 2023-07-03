Bologna, an elderly man runs over and kills his wife by reversing

San Giovanni in Persiceto (Bologna), pensioner runs over and kills his wife by reversing

An elderly man accidentally knocked over and killed his wife while he was maneuvering his car in the backyard.

It happened Thursday evening in a countryside area in San Giovanni in Persiceto (province of Bologna).

The 89-year-old man was driving and he was backing up, not realizing that his wife, 86 years old, was behind the car: the lady, according to reports The Rest of the Pug“she had bent down and was intent on pulling up some weeds that had grown in the courtyard. The husband proceeded in reverse, hitting his wife and making her fall to the ground. In the impact, the lady would have lost consciousness. The husband, realizing what was What happened was left in shock and help was called”.

The woman was hospitalized in serious condition at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna ed she died less than 24 hours after the crash.

