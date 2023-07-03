Home » Bologna, an elderly man runs over and kills his wife by reversing
Business

Bologna, an elderly man runs over and kills his wife by reversing

by admin
Bologna, an elderly man runs over and kills his wife by reversing

San Giovanni in Persiceto (Bologna), pensioner runs over and kills his wife by reversing

An elderly man accidentally knocked over and killed his wife while he was maneuvering his car in the backyard.

It happened Thursday evening in a countryside area in San Giovanni in Persiceto (province of Bologna).

The 89-year-old man was driving and he was backing up, not realizing that his wife, 86 years old, was behind the car: the lady, according to reports The Rest of the Pug“she had bent down and was intent on pulling up some weeds that had grown in the courtyard. The husband proceeded in reverse, hitting his wife and making her fall to the ground. In the impact, the lady would have lost consciousness. The husband, realizing what was What happened was left in shock and help was called”.

The woman was hospitalized in serious condition at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna ed she died less than 24 hours after the crash.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Tesla's third-quarter car deliveries hit a record high Musk asked employees to "work hard"-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Stock market podcast: China’s stock market paradox –...

Kai Tak Land Auction: Lowest Land Price per...

Tesla: The world’s largest electric car manufacturer creates...

Turin, pregnancy in the uterus outside the abdomen:...

Today’s Powerball Winning Numbers and Jackpot Winner: Did...

Environmental protection – Stadtwerke-Verband speaks out against pool...

75% bonus for bathrooms, doors, windows and floors:...

2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer: A Comfortable and Spacious 7-Seater...

Passive income with dividend stocks: Here’s how

Tourism, Conflavoro: “Weather forecast errors put the sector...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy