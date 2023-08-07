Bologna massacre, Meloni wants De Angelis to resign. But the Dx is split

Commemoration of the Bologna massacre. Photo Lapresse

Massacre Bologna, Meloni in difficulty on the De Angelis case. Possible scenarios and deafening silences

The case Marcello De Angelis it is on the premier’s table Melonsthe sentences of the head of communication of the Region Lazio on the real instigators and executors of the Bologna massacre have caused embarrassment and unease in the government majority, the right about the affair yes split. Francesca Mambro, Giusva Fioravanti and Luigi Ciavardiniyet for the journalist and politician, chosen by the right-wing governor Rocca, the three black terrorists “they have nothing to do with the massacre“. De Angelis, who has a past as a black extremist and is Ciavardini’s brother-in-law, has relaunched it and vigorously claimed it and has accused the “highest state authorities” to have lied.

And double attack, at the Quirinale and at Palazzo Madama. Celebrating the 43rd anniversary of the massacre in Bologna, Sergio Mattarella had remembered theneo-fascist matrix” and Ignazio La Russa had not detached himself from the word of the President of the Republic. But the torpedo by De Angelis, which aroused anger and indignation and triggered the chorus from the left “resignation!”, is also one challenge to the premier.

