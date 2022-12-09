Listen to the audio version of the article

A donation of over 100 million dollars. And in fact it is the largest private contribution to a university in Italy. It is the dowry arriving at Johns Hopkins University that today announces this maxi-donation from philanthropists James and Morag Anderson and addressed to the Bologna office.

The donation will allow Johns Hopkins to expand the Bologna campus. “The Andersons’ contribution will make it possible to double the size of the full-time teaching staff of SAIS, bringing it from 10 to 20 teachers”, he explains to Only 24 Hours the president of Johns Hopkins University, Ronald J. Daniels. «Thanks to the donation – he adds – the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies will then create a top-level campus, adding almost 3,000 square meters to the existing building».

“SAIS Europe has taught me that it is essential for leaders to think critically and creatively about complex problems that have no easy answers,” said James Anderson, an Edinburgh-based investor and a former student of Sais Europe, chairman of the Advisory Council of the Johns Hopkins University SAIS Europe and a member of the University Board of Trustees. «I believe it is essential to allow the most talented and motivated students to study with our teachers in Bologna, regardless of their financial resources, and to create opportunities to amplify the impact of Johns Hopkins beyond borders and oceans. I believe in the vision of the university and SAIS Europe and I hope others will join me in helping us achieve our ambitions.”

A division of Johns Hopkins University, the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) currently has more than 1,100 students in over 20 programs across Washington, Nanjing and Bologna, and has over 20,000 alumni in leadership roles worldwide, including 8,500 have spent at least one year of their training at the Bologna campus. SAIS Europe has around 200 students from 40 countries, trained by a resident faculty, together with adjunct professors from leading institutions and organizations in Europe and around the world.