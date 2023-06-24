Home » Bologna, the collective hospital in the Town Hall. But can it be done?
Bologna, the collective hospital in the Town Hall. But can it be done?

Bologna, the collective hospital in the Town Hall. But can it be done?

Are the laboratories of the Municipality, where the collective that provides health care is located, compliant with the law for medical visits? Is there an authorization from the Bologna Local Health Authority?

The mystery of the small health facility within the space of the Municipality of Bologna. The left-wing political collective Làbas has opened a “Popular health laboratory” in vicolo Bolognetti 2, a Municipality space, with doctors, nurses, psychologists, dentists and researchers who provide a public health service free of charge, helping those who turn to their facility. There is even a dental laboratory.

The Italian health service has broken down, approaching an emergency room subjects anyone to an ordeal, in the last 20 years the quality of care has radically deteriorated and the number of sections of the population that no longer know how to take care of themselves has grown proportionally. There is an understandable demand for free or very low-cost healthcare for those who cannot afford it. But in Italy, for various reasons, sometimes understandable, others less so, even helping others has costs and an imposing bureaucracy to bear, otherwise you will be harshly sanctioned.

It is commendable that help be given to those who are not in a position to be treated. But are the laboratories of the Municipality, where the collective is located, compliant with the law for carrying out medical examinations? There is an authorization from the Bologna Ausl, with the hygiene office? Because any private citizen who tries to do the same thing is massacred with checks and sanctions. In other words, these are the questions that Forza Italia regional councilor Valentina Castaldini addressed to the Pd’s councilor for health Raffaele Donini this morning. In Italy a septuagenarian was fined with a fine of 900 euros just for covering a hole in the street, let alone what can happen to someone who opens a health care service and doesn’t have everything in order! But beyond excesses and bureaucratic distortions, the protection of the people to be treated is always a priority.

