Bolzano, 21 year old stabbed to death. The body at the home of the ex, arrested

Femicide in Bolzano, 21 year old stabbed to death. The ex-partner on the run arrested

Feminicide in Silandro in the province of Bolzano: a 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death. Her body was found inside the apartment of her ex-partner, a man of Turkish origin, as was the murder weapon.

All traces of the man had been lost since yesterday, but he was arrested today at Passo Resia, while trying to reach Austria. He was aboard the Ford Fiesta reported as his, he tried to escape and a Carabiniere fired, hitting the wheels and sending him off the road.

