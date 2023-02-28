MILANO – Pirelli e Brembo they get closer and closer. For the moment only in the management of votes in the meeting, we’ll see in the future. Yesterday evening a consultation pact was announced between the Faith – in which Marco Tronchetti Provera is the main shareholder, owning a 14.1% stake in Pirelli – and Brembo, which recently rounded up its stake in the tire maker to 6%.