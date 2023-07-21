Bonaccini and yet another current in the Democratic Party. To “calm down” the anti-Schlein frond

Pd, discontent towards the secretary is increasing. And Bonaccini creates yet another “cultural area” to curb the mass flight

As much as secretary Elly slime do not miss an opportunity to reiterate that the Pd is more united than ever, the tensions between the dem are there for all to see and to try to avoid yet another split now the president of Emilia Romagna and the Pd Stefano has intervened Bonaccini. The solution to block the fronda anti-schlein? The umpteenth current. Today in Cesena – we read in Il Tempo – was born “Popular energy“, the “non” current of Stefano Bonaccini or, as he prefers to define it, the cultural area to “give a contribution of ideas to the Democratic Party”. Despite all the clarifications and distinctions, however, it is difficult not to think of it as a try to correct the ship’s course dem captained by Elly Schlein. Also because – if everything really went well, we don’t understand the need to set up a “cultural area” in order to be able to present proposals. Bonaccini is the president of the party not exactly the last of the subscribers.

For this it seems to be plus a signal addressed to those who had supported the motion of the Emilian governor, during the primaries, only to be disappointed not only by Schlein’s management but also by Bonaccini’s meekness towards the secretary. If the indiscretion were confirmed, Bonaccini’s creation would increasingly assume the form of a bequest to the “malcontents” of the partyreformist base in primis.

Read also: Giorgia and Marina the incompatible, open confrontation. The duel is all political

Read also: “Zaki doesn’t want to meet Meloni?”. Controversy over the refusal of the state flight

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

