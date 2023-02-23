RAI cuts the lie of Bonaccini (Pd) who says falsehoods about eyebrows. But does Bruno Vespa know this?

Bonaccini has yet to become secretary but does he already have coverage in RAI? It is very serious that the public service cuts the truth to protect what it will most likely become the new national secretary of the Democratic Party. People pay the RAI license fee to get real news, not “reworked”.

The case of Bonaccini’s audio cut to Door to door. We have it and we make you feel it

Stefano Bonaccini goes to Door to door and says he hasn’t touched up his eyebrows. The Italians will perhaps never see the original video, at least this was the intention of someone in RAI, but fortunately the complete audio has reached the news agencies who draw news from there, such as theberaking latest newsa mistake for whoever made this retouch.

The truth is, last night, after the eyebrow tweaking case uncovered by AffaritalianiBonaccini is invited by the well-known talk hosted by Bruno Vespa on RAI Uno. The stake is evidently taped. When Vespa was asked about the future secretary’s new look, the journalist Maria Latella asked Bonaccini directly if she had touched up her eyebrows and he answered in a low voice: “No!”. Latella with a stentorian voice nods: “No!”

At that point Vespa and Latella hesitate about the change of look of the Pd secretary and Bonaccini closes the speech by saying: “I would like to be judged for what I do every day”.

WATCH THE VIDEO WHERE BONACCINI’S ANSWER IS CUT ON THE REDONE EYEBROWS

beraking latest news headline: “’No, I didn’t touch up my eyebrows.’ So Stefano Bonaccini a Door to door to those who ask him if he touched up his eyebrows. ‘I’d like to be judged for what I do every day’”. But the first part is cut in the RAI video.

Did anyone want to cover Bonaccini who had lied to the Italians? Or it is not clear why the bet was cut, if not to avoid embarrassment related to the fact that he blatantly said he “No”, when it is clear that there has been a touch-up. Just look at the before and after photos.

A politician who tells such a blatant lie is serious. What will Bonaccini say when he has to deal with matters of state far more delicate than his eyebrows?

We value Bruno Vespawho is perhaps among the best Italian journalists and I ask you to distance yourself from what someone at RAI has doneno one knows who.

By now the question of the eyebrows of the Pd secretary seems like a Watergate in sixteenth notes, Italian style. Even because Bonaccini does not have the stature of a Nixon and Nixon talks about himself he was very proud of his eyebrows… real though.

BONACCINI FIRST

BONACCINI LATER

Subscribe to the newsletter

