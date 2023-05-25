Home » Bonaccini wants to be commissioner. The proof in the words on the earthquake
“Those who know the area well can lend a hand”

“I want to stay out of this derby dispute which must not become a political confrontation because the thought must only go to lend a hand to get out of the emergency”. This was stated by the president of the Emilia Romagna Region, Stefano Bonacciniwho intervening a Rai Radio1 spoke of the controversy over the appointment of the reconstruction commissioner after the wave of bad weather that hit Emilia Romagna. “The issue interests me very little since I am more interested in the fate of the citizens”, added Bonaccini who, speaking of the support of his regional president colleagues for his appointment, recalled: “I think my colleagues, whom I embrace all for the willingness to lend a hand, establish the principle whereby those who know the area well can lend a hand”.

“When the commissioner is appointed – he then concluded – we will discuss and the government will decide but there is one experience, considered by all to be positive, which is that of reconstruction after the earthquake”. It is precisely this last sentence, the reference to the earthquake, which makes us understand how Bonaccini absolutely wants to be commissioner for the flood emergency (it already is due to the earthquake), as confirmed by ad Affaritaliani.it qualified sources of the Democratic Party. But the government now seems to have decided on another name, that of the Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Galeazzo Bignami, from Bologna of the Brothers of Italy.

