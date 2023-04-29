Bonafede returns to politics: elected to the Judiciary Council by the Cdx

Alfonso Bonafede returns to the limelight: elected as tax justice adviser

Alfonso Bonafedeformer Minister of Justice in the Conte I and II governments, out of the political scene due to the constraint of a second mandate from the end of the yellow-green executive, was elected as a member of the Presidential Councils of the Court of Auditors, of the administrative and tax courts. The green light came from the Chamber of Deputies thanks to aagreement between the center-right and the 5 Star Movementwith PD deputies not attending in protest against the deal.

The former Keeper of the Seals, a long-standing candidate for this new position, thus enters the Presidency Council of Tax Justice together with the Northern League Carolina Lussana. Those elected for administrative justice are Eva Sonia Sala and the former M5s senator, who later moved to the League, Francesco Urraro. For the Court of Auditors, Vito Mormando and Filippo Vari.

And parliamentarian of Pd did not participate in the vote for a “total violation of gender equality: only two women out of six members to be elected”. The complaint comes from the parent company Clare Bragawho added: “It is unacceptable for us in the Democratic Party, and we are sorry that it is not the same for other opposition forces. This is why we are not participating in the vote and we hope that this choice will be shared by the rest of the opposition”.

The deputies of theGreen and Left Alliance. “Despite repeated attempts by the opposition to build an acceptable mediation, the majority, strengthened by the numerical predominance, has continued on its way without respecting the fair representation of the oppositions. Furthermore, the vulnerability of not respecting the equality of genre,” he said Luana Zanellaleader of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra.

