Bond Connect: 6-Year Operation Report Card Reveals Significant Growth and Global Participation

“Bond Connect” Reports Significant Growth in Daily Transactions and Participation of Overseas Institutions

July 4, 2023 – The “Bond Connect Annual Forum 2023” marked the 6th anniversary of the launch of the “Bond Connect” interconnection and cooperation mechanism for the Hong Kong and mainland bond markets. During the forum, data revealed that the average daily transaction of “Bond Connect” has increased by more than 16 times over the past six years. Furthermore, the number of overseas institutions participating in the platform has surpassed 800, exhibiting significant growth. Experts hailed the success of “Bond Connect” in facilitating two-way traffic and its stable and efficient operation, deeming it as an important milestone in the opening up of China‘s financial market. They anticipate that with further development, “Bond Connect” will provide even more favorable conditions for foreign investors to participate in the domestic bond market.

The “Bond Connect” mechanism serves as a link between the bond market infrastructures in Hong Kong and the mainland. It allows international investors to conveniently access the mainland bond market without changing their business habits while abiding by the regulations of the mainland market. This model has become an international mainstream practice, enabling foreign investors to participate in the market via infrastructure connectivity.

According to Zhang Yi, Chairman of Bond Connect Co., Ltd., the average daily transaction of “Bond Connect” was 2.2 billion yuan in 2017. This year, the average daily transaction has reached an impressive 38.9 billion yuan. Medium and long-term bond transactions of over three years now account for more than 50% of all transactions, compared to 100% consisting of bonds of less than three years in 2017. The number of foreign institutions participating in “Bond Connect” has surged from 178 in 2017 to over 800 this year.

“After 6 years of development, ‘Bond Connect’ has become the main channel for overseas investors to allocate mainland bonds,” remarked Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chen Maobo. He noted that overseas institutions currently hold over 3.1 trillion yuan worth of mainland bonds through “Bond Connect.” Meanwhile, the trading volume has significantly increased from 31 billion yuan in the first month of its opening to over 970 billion yuan in May this year.

Since its launch, “Bond Connect” has continued to enhance its offerings. In September 2021, the Mainland and Hong Kong bond market interconnection southbound cooperation, known as “Southbound Connect,” was introduced. This cooperation provides a convenient channel for mainland institutional investors to invest in Hong Kong and the global bond market. Moreover, the Mainland and Hong Kong interest rate swap market interconnection, titled “Swap Connect,” was recently launched in May 2023, supporting both domestic and foreign participants in the financial derivatives markets of the two regions.

Experts predict that the smooth and efficient operation of “Swap Connect” will further increase the attractiveness of China‘s bond market. Chinese bonds have already been included in major international bond indices, encouraging investment institutions to increase their allocation of Chinese bonds. The implementation of “Bond Connect” has made it easier for foreign investors to access the domestic bond market, thus fueling optimism about investment opportunities in RMB bonds.

Analysts also highlight the stability of investment returns in the RMB bond market, citing its low volatility compared to global counterparts. The RMB treasury bond index had an annualized volatility of 2.4% last year, whereas US bonds marked a volatility level of 6.6%. The stability of RMB bonds makes them an attractive option for diversifying investment risks and obtaining relatively stable returns.

Wang Dahai, President of Bloomberg Greater China, believes that China‘s bond market has achieved remarkable results in both opening up and high-quality development. He emphasizes the market’s potential for future growth and enhanced attractiveness, positioning it as an important global investment destination. In the current complex global market environment, Chinese bonds have emerged as a key option for investors seeking risk diversification and stable returns.