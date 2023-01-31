Home Business Bond funds have experienced a sharp retracement, and the average growth rate of the net value of pure bonds is -0.23%
Bond funds have experienced a sharp retracement, and the average growth rate of the net value of pure bonds is -0.23%

(Original title: Average growth rate of pure debt net worth -0.23%)

With the disclosure of the fourth quarter report of public funds in 2022, the performance of bond funds whose net fund value has generally retreated during the quarter has attracted much attention.

According to Wind statistics, the net value growth rate of the existing 2037 pure debt products (statistical initial share) in the fourth quarter generally closed down, with an average drop of 0.2253%.

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” found that since the epidemic prevention and real estate policy adjustments, the momentum of capital withdrawal from fixed income assets to equity or other assets is obvious. Many public offering funds are forced to deal with the impact of redemption. The overall size of bond funds and The proportion of assets has decreased. Statistics show that the scale of bond funds fell by 7.69% month-on-month to 7.66 trillion yuan, and the proportion of bond assets fell by 1 percentage point to 50.79%.

Bond funds see a sharp pullback

In the fourth quarter of last year, bond funds generally encountered fluctuations in their net value. Although some equity-containing debt funds benefited from the boost from the equity market, for pure bond funds, performance losses generally occurred.

With the disclosure of the 2022 fourth quarter report of public funds, the statistics of the growth rate of net value of each fund in the quarter have come to an end. According to Wind data, the average net value growth rate of 2037 pure debt products (statistical initial share) in the fourth quarter fell by 0.2253%.

According to the “Daily Economic News” reporter’s observation, since November last year, some medium- and long-term bond funds have begun to show signs of declining returns. The medium- and long-term expectations of the main body to obtain bond financing continued to cool down, and the bond market interest rate was significantly suppressed.

Many fund managers also said that targeted measures will be launched during the quarter, focusing on short-term bond allocation in terms of duration strategy, and further avoiding medium and long-term bond asset investment risks. Wind statistics show that in the fourth quarter of last year, the medium and long-term pure bond fund index fell sharply several times in November, and 3 of the 4 weekly lines closed down during the month, with the largest drop of 0.45%. During this period, the number of bond funds that experienced a sharp retracement increased significantly. Statistics show that there are 41 stocks with the largest net value drawdown of more than 3% in the quarter, and 2 of them exceed 5%. Judging from the allocation of funds that have suffered heavy declines in the quarter, in addition to being affected by the duration of bonds, the slow switching of interest rate bonds, credit bonds, and private enterprise real estate bonds is also one of the reasons for the poor returns.

Some fund managers pointed out in the report that the adjustment range of credit bonds during the quarter was generally greater than that of interest rate bonds. That is, due to the impact of credit ratings, some credit spreads widened, and the recovery of some private enterprise real estate bond trading markets, etc., the related assets The income level is significantly better than that of interest rate debt assets.

The scale of bond funds fell month-on-month

Judging from the statistical changes in the size of funds, as of the end of the fourth quarter of last year, the size of public funds fell slightly by 2.56% from the previous quarter to 25.75 trillion yuan. In terms of the size of stock funds and QDII funds, both rose. Fund size declined. The data shows that the scale of bond funds fell by 7.69% month-on-month to 7.66 trillion yuan. From the perspective of fund asset allocation, the proportion of public funds’ stock assets rose by 1.76% compared with the previous quarter, and the corresponding bond assets decreased by 1 percentage point to 50.79%.

In fact, since the epidemic prevention and real estate policy adjustments, the momentum of capital withdrawal from fixed-income assets to equity or other assets is obvious. Many public offering funds are forced to deal with the impact of redemption. decline.

Some people in the investment community have previously communicated with the “Daily Economic News” reporter that the change in the flow of funds is the direct cause of the impact of this round of debt bases.

On the one hand, tightening the money supply will force capital returns to rise, but if the interest rate is higher than the bond yield, it will also stimulate the flow of funds from the fixed income market to the capital market; The upward channel has been opened again, superimposed with high inflation expectations, and the attractiveness of fixed income products is decreasing.

Some analysts pointed out that the so-called duration adjustment is to choose between different types of bonds strategically, and even to redeem related funds.

The reporter also found from the latest statistical data that the total net redemption of bond funds in the last quarter accounted for more than 70% of the total net redemption of all types of funds.

According to the statistics of Tianxiang Data, in the fourth quarter of last year, the overall share of public funds showed a trend of net redemption, with a total of 936.537 billion shares, of which the total net redemption of bond funds reached 658.122 billion shares, accounting for 70.27%.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the “Securities Times” official APP, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

