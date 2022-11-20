Bond funds lose half a year’s income in one day Bank wealth management subsidiaries have sent letters to appease investors

What happened to the continuous decline in the income of bond funds and wealth management products?

Xiao Zhao, a post-95 investor in Hangzhou, has been a little unhappy recently. The net value of the bank wealth management products she bought has been declining. “Since October 24, my wealth management account has basically never made any money. In 16 trading days, only two The net value of the account in one trading day is positive, and the rest of the trading days either lose money or do not make money.”

In the past two days, the wealth management subsidiaries of many banks have issued a letter to investors on their official WeChat accounts, explaining the reasons for the recent decline in the yields of bank wealth management products. The biggest reason is the recent sharp drop in the bond market.

Wealth management products linked to bonds, bond funds

Yields fall broadly

The bank wealth management product Xiao Zhao bought is linked to bond assets, and the expected annualized rate of return is about 3% when he buys it. It should be said that it is a relatively stable wealth management product. But in recent days, it is precisely these relatively stable bond wealth management products and bond funds that have experienced relatively large fluctuations.

According to Wind data, after excluding products with no net worth data in the past six months, as of November 18, there were 34,421 wealth management products in the market (including those issued by banks and those issued by bank wealth management subsidiaries), of which the accumulated unit net value is less than 1 There are 2093 broken net products, accounting for 6.08%, an increase of 254 compared with November 17.

In fact, not only bond-linked wealth management products, but also many bond funds have recently experienced a relatively obvious retracement.

On November 14, as many as 4,007 bond base yields fell, accounting for as much as 94.59%, with an average drop of 0.3%. Among them, the product with the largest single-day decline was Baoying Rongyuan Convertible Bond C, which fell 3.15% in a single day. Debt bases that fell by more than 3% also included Baoying Rongyuan Convertible Bond Bond A and Ping An Convertible Bond A/C, which were -3.14%, -3.09% and -3.09% respectively. Even the 10-year treasury bond ETF fell by 0.78%, which wiped out the income of the first half of the year in one day (the fund rose by 0.52% in the first half of the year).

So, what caused the continued decline in the yields of bond-linked wealth management products and bond funds? The reason is that government bond yields continue to rise.

Here is a small knowledge point of science popularization. Bond yields are generally inversely proportional to prices. That is to say, when interest rates rise, bond prices fall; when interest rates fall, bond prices rise.

How do you understand it? Suppose you spend 100 yuan to buy a bond with a one-year interest rate of 4%, and you get back 104 yuan with interest after one year; it just so happens that you just bought this bond in front of you, and the bond yield in the back foot goes up, The current market interest rate is 5%, and after one year, you can get 105 yuan with the principal and interest. In this case, the previous 4% interest rate bond will become unattractive. In extreme cases, investors will choose Redeem old debts and buy new ones.

So, for bond issuers, how to restore investors? In order to meet investors’ expectations for a 5% yield, the bond with a maturity of 104 yuan can only be sold at 99 yuan, which causes the bond price to drop. And this is the root cause of the recent decline in the yields of wealth management products and bond funds linked to bonds.

The financial manager of the relevant joint-stock bank in Hangzhou added: “Bonds have two forms of income: one is the interest income on the maturity of the bond, and the other is the price difference formed by the fluctuation of the bond market. The interest rate of the bond that has been issued is fixed. Yes. The market interest rate rises, and the interest rate of the issued bonds remains unchanged, which reduces the attractiveness of market funds. Recently, the interest rate of treasury bonds has risen significantly, which will definitely have an impact on the old bonds and some financial products and bond funds linked to them. ” In addition, there is a certain “seesaw effect” between the bond market and the stock market, that is, when the stock market rises, funds flow out of the bond market, causing the bond market to weaken, and vice versa. Recently, there has been a wave of obvious recovery in A+H shares, which has also caused a relatively sluggish bond market to a certain extent, thus affecting the yield of related products.