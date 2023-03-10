Home Business Bonde becomes the new boss of the VBB: Newspaper for municipal economy
Bonde becomes the new boss of the VBB: Newspaper for municipal economy

Bonde becomes the new boss of the VBB: Newspaper for municipal economy

The supervisory board of the Verkehrsverbund Berlin-Brandenburg (VBB) has unanimously confirmed the current managing director of the Projektgesellschaft der Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), Ute Bonde, as the new managing director of the VBB. This was announced by the chairwoman of the supervisory board, Meike Niedbal, on Thursday.

Bonde thus closes the gap that has existed for a good year as the highest official of the VBB, after her predecessor Susanne Henckel accepted the appointment as State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport last year.

