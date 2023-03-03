Home Business Bonds, between selectivity and growth in 2023
Bonds, between selectivity and growth in 2023

Bonds, between selectivity and growth in 2023

Il 2023 it will be a good year for the active stock selection within the bond. Almost all bond markets archived historically negative performances in 2022, mainly due to the aggressive monetary tightening implemented by the FED. This is highlighted by an analysis carried out by Tom Murphy, Head of Investment Grade Bonds, USA, of Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

The moves of the FED

In particular the interventions from the American central bank they have driven interest rates from historic lows in 2020 (in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic) to levels that most of us would describe as more normal. But for bond markets, this transition from point A to point B has been particularly painful. Importantly, the disappointing overall year-to-date performance of investment grade (IG) corporate bond indices as of November 2022 was 80% driven by rate changes, and less than 20% by fear-driven spread widening for the credit. Fortunately, much of the interest rate woes seem to be behind us and fixed income asset classes, including IG corporate bonds, now offer attractive yields which can provide some protection against any further rate hikes.

Pay attention to the fundamentals

And driver crucial in 2023 will be i fundamental of companies. As the market shifts its focus from the FOMC’s aggressive monetary tightening policy to the impact of these interventions, we will see yield dispersion increase. In particular, it will be interesting to look at the resilience of companies in this context. This plays into our bottom-up credit selection/alpha generation strategy. We believe 2023 will remain a good year for active stock selection.

See also  Closely follow the "high-quality" main line to promote the steady progress of the capital market_reform

Opportunities to be seized

There may be some opportunity for the investors who will be able to select the titles well. Right now, when we look at metrics like cash flow generation, margins and leverage, all of these metrics are at their best levels in 10 years. For this reason, the rating agencies are strongly biased towards potential upgrading rather than downgrades. In addition, IG companies have a lot of incremental cash still sitting on corporate balance sheets, providing companies with tremendous financial flexibility to navigate these uncertain economic times. With spreads around long-term averages combined with corporate yields at their highest levels since 2009, there are plenty of good relative value opportunities to build client portfolios. With a clear indication on sector preferences: overweight in electric utilities, life insurance, banking, health care, food and beverage, aerospace/defense, media and entertainment.

