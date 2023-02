Listen to the audio version of the article

Is it possible to predict rain and sun at the same time? Good weather and bad weather? Feel good and feel bad? On the markets, the answer is yes: it can. Because, right now, markets are predicting both a sharp and a narrow recession in 2023 in the US. On the one hand, the yield curve has inverted in recent days at the most since 1981 (two-year yields have come to stay 87 basis points higher than ten-year ones), signaling…