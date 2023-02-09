Home Business Bonelli: “Reshuffle? The whole Meloni government is inadequate”
Bonelli: “Reshuffle? The whole Meloni government is inadequate”

Bonelli: “Reshuffle? The whole Meloni government is inadequate”

Meloni government, reshuffle after the elections? Bonelli to Affari: “The whole executive is inadequate”

The rumor of Affaritaliani.it the possible reshuffle of the Meloni government after the regional ones continues to cause discussion. Nordio leaves and Cingolani returns?

To comment on the hypothesis is Angelo Bonelli, co-spokesman of the Greenswho has never spared criticism of the work of crawlerswhen he was Minister for Ecological Transition.

How do you assess this possible political novelty?

“I don’t know. I can only say that it is the government that is inadequate. It fails to deal with the economic, social and environmental emergencies with authority. Then there are the inappropriate declarations of Valditara and the Donzelli and Delmastro disaster” .

But the government doesn’t save anyone at all? Nordio is also liked by some authoritative men of the left, such as Pisapia for example…

“Nordio must decide whether to be a minister or cover up the disasters of Delmastro and Donzelli”

And on the upcoming regionals, what are your feelings?

“Positive”.

