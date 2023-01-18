“I think the ECB has gone its own way, perhaps the problem was us who didn’t do our homework, we had an important period with negative rates, we could have lowered the debt and we didn’t”. This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, interviewed by Tg3, on the sidelines of the work of the World Economic Forum in Davos, on the criticisms by the Italian government of the work of the European Central Bank.

And he added: «There are no risks of recession for Italy in 2023, if no mistakes are made in economic policy. There will be a somewhat complex six months at the beginning of the year but then we will have to start again in a very strong way ». When asked about the incentives launched by US President Joe Biden for US companies, the president of Confindustria explained: «We cannot afford an economic war with the United States. Exports are what supported Italy in times of crisis»