Bonucci from Juventus to the Bundesliga: the transfer market is heating up the negotiation

Business

Leonardo Bonucci (photo Lapresse) out of the squad, but he’s not the only Juventus player out of the technical project

If the end credits on his history at Juventus had already arrived after that, in recent weeks, the black and white club informed him that they were no longer part of the technical project, now for Leonardo Bonucci the final word on his adventure in black and white could soon arrive officially. Bonucci had, according to reports from Sky Sport, positive contacts with Union Berlinopening up to the transfer to the Bundesliga: negotiations are underway between the parties, with the defender we remember being linked to Juventus by a contract until 2024.

Bonucci and Gosens, Union Berlin towards a brace in the transfer market from Serie A

In the future of the class of 1987 there could therefore be the German championship. Union Berlin could therefore continue to draw from our Serie A. If the negotiation is underway with Leaonardo Bonucci, the German club will officially welcome Robin Gosens in the next few hours: the agreement with Inter was reached for 15 million euros including bonuses (and the Nerazzurri who closed for Carlos Augusto from Monza with a great market blitz signed by Marotta-Ausilio), with the German full-back soon to fly to Germany for medicals and signing.

Transfer market news on Juventus

