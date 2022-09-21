The new one-off 150 euro bonus introduced by the government will reach almost 22 million Italians from November, from employees to retirees, from co.co.co to home helps and carers. This is what is foreseen by the dl aid ter – waiting to be published in the Gazzetta – which allocates about 3.2 billion for the subsidy. The bonus, unlike the € 200 one, lowers the income ceiling from 35 thousand to 20 thousand. On the measure, however, the autonomous node remains, a category that is still waiting to receive the previous subsidy.

EMPLOYEES with a salary taxable in November up to € 1,538, receive the indemnity automatically in the November pay slip, after declaring that they are not recipients of other incompatible services. The indemnity is payable only once (even in the case of several employment relationships), it cannot be transferred, seized or seized and does not constitute income for tax and social security purposes. Resources are just over a billion for 2022, for an audience of 6.66 million people.

FOR RETIRED PERSONS, the indemnity is paid automatically by the INPS in November. To have it you must be resident in Italy, holder of one or more pension treatments, pension or social allowance, pension or allowance for civil invalids, blind and deaf and dumb, as well as accompanying pension treatments, and personal income subject to Irpef, net of contributions, not exceeding € 20,000 for 2021. 1.24 billion are allocated for 2022, for an audience of 8.3 million people.

NO QUESTION FOR MAID AND UNEMPLOYED. Domestic workers already beneficiaries of the € 200 bonus will receive (without application and without a roof) the allowance in November directly from INPS. The Institute will also disburse the 150 euros to the unemployed who in November will receive the Naspi and to those who in 2022 have the agricultural unemployment benefit of 2021.

CO.CO.COs, PHD STUDENTS and research fellows may have the allowance upon request: they must not be holders of the 200 euro bonus, they must not be enrolled in other compulsory social security forms and have an income of up to 20,000 euro. An application, a ceiling of 20 thousand euros and at least 50 days worked in 2021 are required for seasonal, temporary and intermittent workers, as well as for members of the Entertainment Workers Pension Fund. The bonus will be automatic instead for seasonal tourism, spas, entertainment and sports already beneficiaries of the Covid allowance.

FAMILIES WITH CITIZENSHIP INCOME will receive the office allowance with the November benefit, as long as there are no beneficiaries of other allowances in the household.

AUTONOMOUS WITHOUT VAT NUMBER will have the indemnity as well as those in charge of home sales already beneficiaries of the 200 euro bonus.

FOR THE AUTONOMOUS, it is envisaged that the indemnity of 200 euros from the bis aid dl (for incomes up to 35 thousand euros) will be increased by 150 euros provided that, in 2021, they have received a total income of up to 20,000 euros. The spending limit of the Fund for the one-off allowance for self-employed workers and professionals is increased by another 412.5 million (equal to an audience of 2.75 million people). The self-employed, however, have not yet received even the previous bonus, pending the publication of the implementing decree in the Gazette: only later will the bodies be able to make the procedure for sending applications available.