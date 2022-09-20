MILANO – With the third aid decree just approved by the government comes too a new bonus, this time from 150 euros, intended for employees, retirees and self-employed. 22 million Italians affected.

Employees, retirees, collaborators

In the first case, gods employees, the 150 euros will go to workers who have a gross monthly wage in November of up to 1,538 euros. It will arrive automatically with the paycheck, precisely with the November salary, after the declaration of not being earners of income or citizenship pension. The 200 euro bonus of Aid bis went, again automatically by the employer, to the beneficiaries in the period January-April of the 0.8% contribution exemption.

For i retirees, the income requirement is to stay within 20,000 euros gross per year in 2021 (personal income tax net of social security and welfare contributions). Also in this case, the credit will be automatic with the social security check of November: from the INPS or the relative body that deals with the compulsory social security form.

Between employees and retirees, the allocation foreseen by the dl Aid ter is almost 1.3 billion.

CALCULATE your fair salary

Always the INPS passes for what concerns the workers domestic, which will have the 150 euros automatically if they are already recipients of the 200 euros bonus. Interested is then those who receive agricultural unemployment benefits, Co.Co.Co (on request), PhD students and research fellows with active contracts as of 18 May 2022 and income under 20 thousand euros (on request), sports and health spa workers, workers seasonalfixed-term and intermittent, of the show (on request), always with income within 20 thousand euros; finally, to the families benefiting from the Basic income. The charges for this last group of beneficiaries are 232.5 million in 2022 and 371.7 million in 2023. For these categories, they consider that the money will come after the uniemens complaints of November, the estimate of the Sole24Ore is to receive the bonus in February.

The self-employed in waiting: applications after September 26th

The picture is different with regards to the € 150 bonus self-employed workers and professionals, who were still awaiting the opening of the windows to apply for the 200 euro bonus, to which they were enabled by the Aid decree (600 million allocated, of which 95.6 for professionals). The inter-ministerial implementing decree has been awaited by the hour, and it will have to go to the Official Gazette and the estimate of the Adepp, the association that brings together the professional funds, is that the applications – originally expected for half a month – cannot be presented before 26 September.

Moreover, in the meantime the 150 euro bonus has also intervened for these categories (but for those with incomes not exceeding 20 thousand euro, while the 200 euro one went up to 35 thousand euro of income). Thus, the procedure will be unified, and the Funds, given the novelty of the Aid ter decree, “are ready to update the IT procedure set up for requesting the bonus, taking into account the double income ceiling of potential beneficiaries”.