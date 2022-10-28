Eyes on the bill that will have to convert the decree “Aid-ter2. The examination will take place in the Chamber of Deputies on 8 November. There could also be news for those who are currently excluded from the 150 euro bonus, such as interns and trainees. Who is in Naspi receives the bonus even if at the same time he carries out an internship or an internship. The situation could undergo changes for different professional situations

Bonus 150 euros. The current beneficiaries

To date, given the “Aid-ter” decree (Legislative Decree no. 144 of 23 September 2022), employees are entitled to the bonus of € 150 for employees; pensioners; self-employed; occasional self-employed workers; seasonal, temporary and intermittent (including temporary workers in the agricultural sector); domestic workers with one or more employment relationships existing at the date of entry into force of the “Aid-ter decree”; who, for the month of November 2022, will receive the Naspi or Discoll unemployment benefit; workers with a coordinated and continuous collaboration relationship with active contracts on the date of entry into force of the “Aid decree”, registered in the separate management of INPS, not holders of pensions or registered in other compulsory social security forms; PhD students and research assignees; recipients in 2022 of the agricultural unemployment benefit pertaining to 2021; in charge of home sales, holders of an active VAT number and registered on the date of entry into force of the “Aid-ter decree” to the separate management.

The 150 euro bonus, however, is also up to those affected by events with full notional contribution coverage by INPS (maternity leave, zero layoffs and the like).

Who could be the new beneficiaries of the bonus?

The discussion of the new bill aims to further widen the audience of recipients. From here, there may be some news also for those who are currently excluded from the 150 euro bonus. the eligible categories are interns and trainees, often employed with very low or non-existent salaries.

These categories of workers are not entitled to social security contributions, paid holidays, maternity leave, leave, sick pay, and any other type of right or protection. The underlying problem could be how the bonus is recognized by the employer.

Having said that, the problem seems far from insurmountable: it would be sufficient to subordinate the request for the bonus to a simple application to be presented to INPS. These are income similar to those of employees (those received by interns and trainees), and then proceed to credit directly to the current account of the person concerned.

However, we will have to wait another two weeks to see how the story will evolve, and much more than to see a possible approval. Given the growing economic crisis, the rise in prices and the widespread phenomenon of poor work in Italy, it is desirable that the audience of recipients be enlarged as much as possible. it is not the panacea for all ills, but it is still better than nothing.

The € 150 bonus will be the prerogative of pensioners and probably state workers first. In fact, the € 150 bonus will be paid out in the same way as the € 200 bonus in July. And as it was then that the retirees who received the benefit with the installment in July so will now happen with the installment in November. For employees, on the other hand, a lot depends on the type of contract to which they are subject. In fact, in the private sector the monthly payment for November is generally received in December and the same will be for the 150 euro bonus. There are few cases of private sector employees who collect the salary of the working month in the same month. In the public sector, on the other hand, it is exactly like this and probably with the salary slips in November for these taxpayers there will be the long-awaited bonus.