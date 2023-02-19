Home Business Bonus 200 and 150 euros, INPS runs for cover: who are the new beneficiaries
Business

Bonus 200 and 150 euros, INPS runs for cover: who are the new beneficiaries

by admin
Bonus 200 and 150 euros, INPS runs for cover: who are the new beneficiaries

Bonus 200 and 150 euros coming soon (but only for some): who benefits

Bonus 200 and 150 euros return to the table of INPS, the National Insurance Agency. The economic supports introduced by the ex Draghi government thanks to the various decrees Aid passed during the Legislature continues to be paid (but not for everyone). Inps would in fact be running for cover, re-examining some questions from discarded bonuses. So let’s see in detail: who is entitled to the 200 and 150 euro bonuses? How can I request them? When they will arrive? Here is the guide.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Lagarde's ECB forced to bring rates into restrictive territory? Here's what it will depend on

You may also like

Soros dictates Progressives’ agenda: ‘Launch counterattack on Russia’

Pensions March 2023, increases and arrears arrive: here’s...

US stocks before the market: Dow futures fell...

Single check late February. But there is a...

Suspected iPhone 15 Pro real machine photos leaked!Apple...

“Green Deal? A mix of ideology and demagoguery....

Superbonus and Montaruli, tension in the government. Mulè:...

The world’s 10th Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera...

Superbonus and Montaruli, tension in the government. Mulè:...

“Green Deal? A mix of ideology and demagoguery....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy