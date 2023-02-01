The doors are reopening for 18 App requests but it will be the last time. Starting from 31 January 2023, it was possible to apply for the non-transferable name bonus worth 500 euros, which can be spent by 30 April 2024 for school and extracurricular purchases in participating physical stores or on e-commerce platforms . There is time until 31 October 2023 to apply and to get the bonus just connect to the official website www.18app.italia.it and, by registering with Spid or Cie, you will get the voucher in a few simple steps. However, this possibility is reserved for those who came of age in 2022.

The money can be spent on cinema tickets, theatres, concerts, cultural events, museums, monuments and archaeological parks but also music, books, subscriptions to newspapers and magazines, even in digital format, as well as for theatre, music and language courses foreign.

The new cards

It’s the last call. From next year, new 18-year-olds, who came of age in 2023, will find themselves faced with a new format and a new path for applying. Those aged 18 in 2023 will have to wait for 2024 to “cash” one of the two virtual cards in the manner and with the criteria which, by the end of February this year, will be communicated by the Ministries of Economy and Education.

What is it about? In 2024 the culture bonus 18 App changes and gives way to two cards that will be linked to parental income and merit. This is what was established with the last Budget Law which canceled 18 Apps and introduced two cards: the Carta Cultura Giovani and the Carta del Merito. These are cumulative virtual cards worth 500 euros. The first will be assigned to eighteen-year-olds who come from families with an Isee income of up to 35,000 euros. The second, on the other hand, will be linked to school progress, rewarding students who manage to close the final exam with the highest marks.

The allocation mechanism is valid until the maximum limit of the fund, equal to 190 million euros, is reached.