A similarly good mood as with Porsche CEO Oliver Blume (right) after the successful IPO should also prevail among the Porsche employees. DANIEL ROLAND via Getty

Porsche is paying its employees a bonus of 9,050 euros for 2022, of which 3,000 euros are attributable to the successful IPO, reports “Automobilwoche”. At Mercedes-Benz there is a special payment of 7300 euros after record profits last year, at BMW 9000 euros and at Audi 8150 euros. Stellantis, which owns brands like Jeep and Dodge, paid its American employees $14,760 (€13,560) in profit sharing.

The third most valuable car manufacturer in the world comes from Stuttgart and is called Porsche. Porsche is also at the top of Germany for the year 2022 when it comes to employee profit-sharing: The bonus for Porsche employees is 9050 euros.

Part of the 9,050 euros is a bonus of 3,000 euros, which goes back to last year’s successful IPO, explained HR manager Andreas Haffner to the “automobile week“. The company allows its employees to participate appropriately in the company’s success, because “that’s a tradition at Porsche,” explained Haffner. The voluntary special payment results in “a profit-sharing that is unusual even in the automotive industry”. The bonus for Porsche employees will be paid out with the salary for April.

Profit sharing also at BMW, Mercedes and Audi

Despite problems in the supply chains, the other large German car manufacturers were also able to make a hefty profit last year. Mercedes-Benz was able to increase its profit last year, according to the annual report, by 28 percent to almost 20.5 billion euros. Mercedes rewarded its employees with 7,300 euros each. At BMW, a skilled worker with the appropriate classification received 9,000 euros, reported the “Automobilwoche”. At Audi there is a bonus of up to 8150 euros for 2022.

Profit-sharing was even higher for the manufacturer Stellantis, which owns the Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler brands, among others. The company recently had record results in North America. Workers represented by the United Auto Workers will receive a $14,760 profit share, reported “CNBC„.

