The economic resources allocated for the disbursement of TV Bonuses – Decoders and TV Scrapping Bonuses for the replacement of old television sets no longer compatible with the new broadcasting standards or for the purchase of decoders compatible with the DVBT2 standards will run out on the next 12 November. This was communicated by a note from the Mise underlining that from 11.59 pm on 12 November, the platform made available by the Revenue Agency to receive the authorization to issue the two bonuses (mandatory step for each merchant before proceeding with the sale) will not be more active.

The measure is specifically envisaged for the replacement of old television sets that are no longer compatible with the new transmission standards or for the purchase of decoders compatible with the DVBT2 standards. “We asked the MEF to refinance the measure because we believe it is essential to ensure the continuity of a tool for citizens that has worked to facilitate this delicate technological transition,” said Minister Adolfo Urso.

On the other hand, the Home Decoder Bonus is still active which provides for the supply, in collaboration with Poste Italiane, of a decoder at home to citizens aged 70 or over, with a pension not exceeding 20,000 euros per year and that are holders of a subscription to the broadcasting service.

The TV Decoder Bonus, as stated on the website of the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, is provided in the form of a discount (up to 30 euros) on the price of the purchased product. Starting from October 2022, for the purchase of satellite decoders or TVs with integrated satellite decoders, the Bonus is paid up to a maximum amount of 50 euros. It is only available for families with Isee up to 20 thousand euros.

To get the discount, citizens must submit a request to the seller to buy a TV or decoder benefiting from the bonus. They must declare that they are resident in Italy and that they belong to the Isee category requested. The data collected will be processed in accordance with the privacy legislation (EU Regulation 2016/679 and Legislative Decree 196/2003 and sm).

The Scrapping Bonus, on the other hand, can be requested by anyone who scraps a television purchased before 22 December 2018, resides in Italy and is up to date with the payment of the fee for the broadcasting service. Unlike the other, it does not provide for Isee limits and – like the other – provides a discount at the time of purchase, up to 100 euros.

The contribution can be combined with the TV Decoder Bonus for those in possession of all the requisites required. Before proceeding with scrapping, you must download and fill in the self-declaration form that certifies correct disposal. It is possible to scrap in the resellers participating in the initiative where you buy the new television, delivering the old TV at the time of purchase. In this case, the retailer will then take care of the correct disposal of the appliance by taking advantage of a tax credit equal to the discount applied to the buyer.

Finally, it should be remembered that on December 20: the MPEG-2 encoding will be discontinued and, from the following day, the entire programming of digital terrestrial TV will be broadcast only in MPEG-4. Including – underlines Il Sole 24Ore – the national channels which at this moment are still broadcast in standard definition. Those who do not have the new devices for high definition (HD) reception will end up with a device that is not working