Bdiscretionary onus or agreed with the union, one-off or fringe benefits, taking advantage of the legislation that has temporarily reduced taxation up to the amount of 3 thousand euros. And then again ad hoc welfare plans, often distributing vouchers for the purchase of goods and services. To counteract the effect of inflation and the increase in electricity and gas users, companies have leveraged multiple measures to ensure the same purchasing power for workers. Not all, if it is true that, as emerges from the sample of over 700 companies interviewed by ODM Consulting, the salary review process was impacted by the current trend of inflation “quite” for 51.63% of companies, “very ” for 17.65%, “little” for 24.18% and “not at all” for 6.54%.

Double-digit inflation

According to the latest preliminary estimates by Istat, in November, the national consumer price index increased by 0.5% compared to the previous month, but by 11.8% on an annual basis (as in the previous month) and this has put those with the lowest paychecks in difficulty. The legislator’s push to support the purchasing power of workers came via the route of tax relief which is encouraging the use of fringe benefits, as well as bargaining on performance bonuses: in the latter case, as many as 60% envisage measures attributable to welfare plans where it is possible to use the amounts for the purchase or reimbursement of goods in various fields, from education to utilities and fuel.

Advance negotiation

The stories of the last few weeks are many and in almost all sectors (see also articles in ilSole24Ore of 5 October and 20 November). There are those who have leveraged bargaining, choosing the early route, as for example UniCredit did, which a few days ago signed an agreement with the unions on the 2022 performance bonus, anticipating a discussion that would have taken place in normal times in the middle of next year. Between the advance premium and a one-off extraordinary contribution of 800 euros to the welfare account, in order to maximize the benefit deriving from the new legislation introduced by the Government with the Quater Aid Decree, workers will end the year with almost 2,400 euros more available . The path of negotiating an advance was also chosen by Eni which increased the premium by 30%, bringing forward the amount of the increase by 7 months, in November.

Fringe benefits and shopping vouchers

In Intesa Sanpaolo, if we consider the cash contribution of 500 euros paid in September and that of another 500 euros in payroll in December, the extraordinary measures amount to a thousand euros. Bper reached an agreement with the unions in which it awarded a prize of 500 euros to the over 15 thousand workers of Bper Banca (including temporary workers), of which 250 euros obtained for the so-called Lanterna operation, i.e. the harmonization and incorporation agreement of the former Carige personnel in Bper. Mediolanum has chosen the path of vouchers, distributing 350 euros in the form of Amazon vouchers, which can be spent immediately, and 150 euros in coupons to 2,850 people in Italy.

Welfare and expensive bills

If the tail end of the year is never the ideal time to put extra amounts under costs in the budget, nevertheless the initiatives of the last few weeks are multiplying. Thus, Prysmian has decided to make a net contribution of up to 800 euros per employee through the welfare plan, while Italcementi will distribute with the thirteenth month an extraordinary bonus of up to one thousand euros to meet high bills. Sanofi has allocated a one-off bonus for employees to support them in the increase in bills and loss of purchase value of 800 euros for workers and office workers and 400 euros for managers, out of a total audience of over 1,800 people. Vodafone will award a one-off welfare bonus worth 250 euros as forms of income support, to be used to pay energy bills, shopping vouchers and fuel vouchers, while Tim, in the agreement signed in recent months on the expansion contract , put 200 euros in the welfare backpack of the 27,000 workers involved against high bills and fuel. Amadori this year, despite the high price of raw materials and energy, will close with growing results and revenues and for this reason too it has decided to distribute over 2.6 million euros to its 8,700 collaborators, with blue collar and clerical qualifications, to whom 300 will go net euros each. Again in the food sector, the Casillo Group has allocated a bonus of one thousand euros to support its employees, an acknowledgment that will complement the welfare services already made available to the company and which will support more than 400 families located throughout Italy. Similarly, the San Marco paint factory distributed a further bonus of 650 euros, after having paid fuel vouchers for a value of 200 euros per person this year, and disbursed up to 150 euros per person for the reimbursement of bills. Figures that add up to the 2021 results participation bonus of over 1,400 euros per person.