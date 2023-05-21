Book Fair, Lagioia: “Attacked by FdI”. Roccella: “Pd accusations surreal”

Roccella: “An anti-democratic attack, the accusations of the Democratic Party are surreal”

“I understand that Lagioia is a writer and therefore works of fiction, but it seems to me a bit excessive to try to get through a heated discussion with Mr Montaruli for an assault suffered by him, while the presentation of a book was prevented in the Salon he directed”. He said this to the Minister of the Family, Eugenia Roccella, in an interview with La Stampa. director? “Because I don’t find it correct that these things can happen in the salon that he manages without him taking a clear position in defense of anyone’s right to speak,” says Roccella.

“What happened today at the Turin Book Fair is unacceptable and beyond any democratic logic. Equally unacceptable is the operation of the usual suspects to overturn the facts, distorting reality and justifying the attempt to prevent a minister of the Republic from expressing his own opinions. As usual, those who claim to give us lessons in democracy do not know the basic rules”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, commenting on the objection to Minister Roccella at the Turin Book Fair and the subsequent reaction of some members of the opposition parties.

Lagioia: “I was verbally attacked by FdI deputy Montaruli”

Here is what Lagioia denounced instead, who today grants an interview to La Stampa. “A member of the Brothers of Italy, Augusta Montaruli (therefore we are talking about institutions), who evidently demanded that I say what she wanted, began to verbally attack me with quite disconcerting fury and verbal violence: ‘Shame! shame!’ At that point, full of embarrassment for her, I got off a stage where in a while I had to prevent the deputy from throwing herself at me”. Thus the director of the Book Fair, Nicola Lagioia, regarding the disputes against the Minister of the Family, Eugenia Roccella, at the Piedmont Arena, where she was prevented from speaking by a group of demonstrators.

“I’ll try to tell you about it with all the elements of the case – writes Lagioia in the post – The Piedmont Region has a space, at the Salone, where it manages its own programming independently. In this space, the Region has invited the minister for the family Eugenia Maria Roccella to present her book. A dispute against the minister then began in front of the Region’s stand. I was called to intervene on stage. Some officials of the Region asked me about it”.

“What I said is very simple – he continues – I said that in a democracy protests are legitimate as long as they are not violent. And I then invited those who contested to dialogue with the minister, even making harsh criticisms to which he could have responded. The democratic game between citizens and power is also made up of harsh criticisms. It seemed to me that the protesters did not accept this type of invitation (again: those who protest, as long as in a non-violent way, decide how to protest) “, concludes Lagioia with a note: “I read from the online newspapers that he was also attacked by the minister , as well as by the deputy of Fratelli d’Italia”.

“I understand that Lagioia is a writer, but constructing a fantasy narrative on reality seems a bit excessive to me – said Roccella – Faced with an attack suffered and my invitation to dialogue addressed to the protesters, the director of the Salone not only did not finds a way to say that it is undemocratic to prevent others from speaking, but even attacks those who have been prevented from speaking. No comment”.

Montaruli for his part said that “director Lagioia went away stammering without allowing a minister to speak and this is shameful and is killing the pluralism of which the Salone is the kingdom”.

The reactions follow. “Mr Montaruli today at the Book Fair gave yet another demonstration of how he interprets his institutional role, of what he means by comparison and above all at what level. Waiting for the dreadful drum rolls, which we recommend putting away, now seriously , apologize,” wrote the vice president of the Senate and Pd exponent, Anna Rossomando on Twitter.

“Non-violent protest is always legitimate. Nicola Lagioia rightly intervened to guarantee the Minister her right to speak, but seeing a parliamentarian like Augusta Montaruli violently rail against the Director of # SalTo23 is serious and unacceptable. Apologize”, the tweet of the former mayor of Turin, Chiara Appendino, M5S parliamentarian.

Subscribe to the newsletter

