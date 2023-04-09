Book Fair, Lagioia: “No a priori ‘no’ to Orsini, from an absurd controversy”

“There was none on our part no a priori ‘no’ in the presence of Alessandro Orsini at the Book Fair. With the publisher we were still exchanging emails and we hadn’t replied yet about Orsini, we hadn’t reached any conclusions yet, we were deciding and we were talking about it. This controversy is absurd.”

The director of the Turin Book Fair replies with a surprised tone to beraking latest news Nicholas Lagioiacommenting on the article by Professor Orsini’s publishing house, lto Paper First, which in the Fatto Quotidiano complained about the denial of the professor’s presence at the Turin Book Fair for his book ‘Ukraine, Critique of International Politics’. “The Turin Motor Show does not seem willing” to give “space to Orsini’s book”, writes Marco Lillo. What thunders: “The exclusion of Orsini would be a yielding to conformity on the theme of war”.

But the director Lagioia assures: “There is no ‘case’, his publishing house has assembled an incomprehensible case, moreover publishing the incomplete content of private emails, I don’t know why: to create controversy, to sell more books, who knows. Strange, because relations with them have always been excellent”. And he says that there was actually an exchange of emails to establish the presence of the authors, as always happens: “We were playing, as we do with all publishers, the ‘tower game’ with their own authors: there are three places , you propose ten authors, how do we go about it? The a priori ‘no’ for Orsini hadn’t been there, not even there was time to have him possibly say that they jumped to conclusions “, Lagioia articulates. So much so, it is the director’s thesis, that “with a previous book that they had proposed to us, we had already given the willingness to have Orsini as supervisor, just to say that there is no a priori foreclosure”.

Lagioia is surprised, he doesn’t explain it: “I don’t have to say the reasons for this controversy. Of course, before writing in the ‘Fatto Quotidiano’ they could have given me a call, if ever they were in doubt”. The director dryly underlines: “The Book Fair is a place where all opinions, even conflicting opinions, are welcomed. After that, if they make you a list of authors and tell us ‘choose’, there is also an editorial choice , for heaven’s sake. They proposed Antonio Padellaro to us, then Padellaro was no longer available as were other authors, and now we were still talking about him, their last email is from last night”. How will it end? “The conversation with them will continue and we will reach an agreement -says the director of the Book Fair- Unless there is some problem or foreclosure on their part. So it is I who turn the question over to them”.

