Maurice Höfgen is a young economist with influence through his reach on the internet. In his book Expensive, he presents a view of current inflation that is particularly popular on the left. His thesis: against the current wave of inflation as a result of price shocks, interest rate increases are powerless and, on the contrary, even harmful. Höfgen is calling for the European Central Bank to be deprived of its price stability mandate. Politicians can fight inflation better and mitigate its consequences. This requires significantly higher government spending and an end to the debt brake.

The current wave of inflation may have peaked, but it is not over. Its effects will be felt for a long time, especially for the many losers from higher prices and interest rates. The debate about the causes and lessons learned from this phase of inflation is only just beginning. The young economist Maurice Höfgen is getting involved in this discussion, for example with his new book “Expensive”.

On the cover of the book, Höfgen promises no less than “The truth about inflation, those who profit and the failure of politics”. On the 240 pages inside, he gives a voice to those who strictly reject interest rate hikes by the central banks as a remedy for the current inflation. In the end, Höfgen even called for the European Central Bank (ECB) to be deprived of its mandate for price stability. Politicians could fight inflation better than central bank “technocrats”.

Höfgen’s diagnosis is largely undisputed: the current inflation was essentially triggered by shocks on the supply side. First, problems in the supply chains as a result of the corona pandemic made many products scarce and expensive. Then came the extreme increase in energy prices as a result of the Ukraine war. Interest rate hikes cannot change either of the causes of this inflation. This diagnosis is hardly disputed – even among central bankers. But the therapy against inflation.

Central banks are using interest rate hikes to try to prevent inflation from spreading beyond energy price shocks throughout the economy, and more importantly, from entrenching expectations of rising prices, causing prices to rise more sharply and for longer. The fact that rising interest rates make credit more expensive and thus slow down the economy is the painful part of the therapy, which the vast majority of economists also support. The ECB wants to bring inflation back to around two percent.

Höfgen, on the other hand, argues that higher interest rates in the current situation do not prevent inflation from spreading. In addition, inflation will not take root at all, but will disappear on its own as soon as the shock wave has run through the economy. Neither the money supply nor inflation expectations would affect prices. The interest rate hikes did not work against inflation. But they would cause damage to the economy, prevent necessary investments and destroy jobs.

What does Höfgen propose in his book against inflation?

Instead of higher interest rates, Höfgen calls for more government intervention to lower the “fever” of inflation. On the one hand, as is currently the case with gas and electricity, the state should curb prices, either with subsidies or with tax cuts, for example for food. Second, the government should be more determined in mitigating hardships on those most affected or least able to bear rising prices. Third, the state should address the root causes of the supply shortage – such as building new LNG terminals to replace Russian gas. One way is to invest more in renewable energy.

In order to be able to pay for direct aid, price subsidies and investments, government spending would have to rise sharply. The debt brake should therefore be abolished. The debt limits in the euro zone would also have to fall.

Höfgen writes: “The guild of economists has given politicians wrong advice in recent decades. (…) To this day it still pays homage to the stupidest rule of all time – the debt brake – and has no prescription for crises and energy price shocks.”

In addition, the state should tax profits due to price increases, for example in the case of energy companies, more heavily. Inflation is always redistribution. The state must correct them more. So far, too little has been given to the losers of inflation and too little taken away from the winners.

Who is Maurice Hoefgen?

Höfgen belongs to the left spectrum of economists. He is an employee of the Bundestag deputy of the left, Christian Gorke, but not a member of the SED successor party. Höfgen locates his position as a market economist between the left and the SPD. In his theses, the demand of many leftists for a “primacy of politics” over independent institutions shines through. In the book, Höfgen always calls central bankers “technocrats” and makes no secret of the fact that he has less confidence in them than in politicians.

Höfgen holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in economics. He owes his influence not to academic work, but to his journalistic work. With 37,000 followers, the 26-year-old reaches far more people on Twitter than the Expert Council of Economic Experts or its chairwoman Monika Schnitzer. In the online world, Höfgen is at least as popular as Ifo President Clemens Fuest or the economist Rüdiger Bachmann, with whom Höfgen likes to argue. 30,000 people have subscribed to Höfgen’s videos on YouTube. You see almost as many on Instagram. Höfgen also writes columns and, according to his information, reaches over 60,000 people every week in the “Jung & Naiv” podcast.

What is Modern Monetary Theory?

It is also important for understanding Höfgen that he was a supporter of the “Modern Monetary Theory” (MMT) is. It is a school of thought from a minority of economists that provides a theoretical basis for calling for significantly higher government spending and debt. The most important assumption of the MMT is that sovereign states with their own currency cannot go bankrupt because they can create and spend their own money indefinitely. Inflation only occurs if the state continues to expand the money supply even when all production capacities are fully utilized, i.e. there is no unemployment either.

According to Höfgen, Germany is a long way from that. He points to 2.6 million officially unemployed and one underemployment of 3.5 million. The fact that companies are currently unable to fill around two million jobs does not bother him. “I don’t follow the narrative of a labor shortage.” Wages and salaries could be an inflation anchor. Höfgen proposes a new edition of the concerted action that has just failed: trade unions and employers should always increase wages and salaries in collective bargaining in line with the inflation target plus the increase in productivity. When inflation is higher, this golden wage rule takes pressure off prices, and when inflation is lower, it stabilizes demand.

What’s next for inflation?

Höfgen: “The good news first: the inflation rate will fall again. Exactly when, exactly how much, is coffee grounds reading. It takes a while for the market prices for energy to reach the supermarket and our heating systems. Unless there is a new price shock that catapults energy prices to new heights, or a wage-price spiral is triggered, the rate will fall again.” Höfgen even expects falling prices, i.e. a negative inflation rate. “It is likely that it will become negative.”

Höfgen expected inflation to end soon by the end of 2021 when he tweeted: “The inflation nightmare will soon be over”. He’s sticking to that. “Without the Ukraine war, inflation in Germany would have fallen again at the beginning of 2023.” He also deviates from the mainstream in this regard. On average, economists and institutions expect an inflation rate of between five and six percent for Germany this year, which will fall to 2.5 to three percent in 2024.

Höfgen, on the other hand, writes: “It will be interesting to see how the ECB positions itself when the inflation rate falls in the future, when the new price level is compared with the war level. It will be even more exciting to see what the ECB will do when inflation rates are negative. Will it then declare war on deflation and quickly roll back all rate hikes?”

His trust in the institution of the ECB does not go far: “After almost 15 years of being overwhelmed with the mandate to ensure two percent inflation, economists and politicians should take note that things cannot go on like this. Why not redistribute the tasks? The government has much more influence on stable prices than the ECB. Economics Minister Habeck with the energy transition, Finance Minister Lindner with fiscal policy and Labor Minister Heil on the labor market. All three have precision tools, but the ECB does not.”

Instead of inflation, the ECB should only worry about financial stability. “Their tools are well suited for that.” With regard to the banking turbulence, Höfgen says: “Price and financial stability are also in conflict with one another. Rapid rises in interest rates are intended to pull prices down, but risk defaulting on loans. At all levels, the impossible is being asked of the central bank.”

Höfgen’s “Expensive” is not a scientific, but a political book. It is not a deliberative non-fiction book, but a book of theses. Accordingly, Höfgen selects the figures, historical examples and arguments from the complex reality that support his theses. Anyone who is aware of this will get an interesting insight into the school of thought of Modern Monetary Theory and left-wing economists and will get their money’s worth with “expensive”. For the promised “truth” about inflation, however, “expensive” remains too cheap.

“Teuer” by Maurice Höfgen was published by dtv.

It has 240 pages and costs 20.00 euros.