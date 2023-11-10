Booking pays 94 million euros to the Italian tax authorities

The company Booking.com Bv, based in the Netherlands, paid 94 million euros to the treasury, through a membership procedure with the Revenue Agency, closing a tax dispute for failure to submit VAT declarations for the years from 2013 to 2021 and avoid seizure. The tax evasion was discovered by the Chiavari financial police coordinated by the Genoa prosecutor’s office.

The investigation revealed that Booking.com invoiced the online intermediation services provided to all “advertiser” hoteliers/room owners without collecting the relevant VAT and applying the so-called reverse-charge mechanism for all Italian customers without distinction, by virtue of which the VAT on each service is due not by the supplier but by the client (in this case by the hotelier or “landlord”) but only if he is the owner of the relevant lot.

