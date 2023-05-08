BooksMarketThe (business) world is upside downFarewell to illusions

“Economics is the art of making the most of life.” (George Bernard Shaw)

A turning point wherever you look. Whether foreign policy, defense policy, energy or climate policy – after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, no stone should be left unturned in these areas. Citizens must brace themselves for tougher times.

Another turning point has long since taken place in recent years: in economic policy, not much is what it used to be. In many cases, things were turned upside down – gradually, piece by piece and without the chancellor having given his or her word of authority. Therefore, the majority of the public did not perceive the changes as a turning point. And yet it is a matter of an economic-political paradigm shift. Would you like a few examples?

Keyword zero interest rate policy: Normally, those who take out debts have to pay interest to their lenders. In return, whoever lends money receives interest. This principle has been undermined by the zero interest rate policy of the past few years, and in some cases turned on its head. Between 2015 and early 2022, the German state hardly had to pay interest to its lenders. On the contrary: lenders often even had to pay the German state money if they lent it money. At the same time, savers should be discouraged from saving with penalty interest and encouraged to spend money. Frugality – actually a virtue – became a vice. This paradoxical situation only ended when runaway inflation forced the European Central Bank (ECB) to end its extremely loose monetary policy.

Keyword state financing: The zero and low interest rate phase drove strange blossoms. The ability of governments to borrow for free, or at least at extremely low interest rates, has changed attitudes towards public debt among some policymakers. Launched by the left wing of the Democratic Party in the USA, the narrative spread internationally that states with their own central banks had no limit on how much money they could spend. Balanced budgets and budget restrictions are a thing of the past, because the central bank could “print” the money that the state needs for its spending plans. Under the term “Modern Monetary Theory” (MMT), this view was also given a scientific touch. In Germany, for example, the current Federal Minister of Economics picked up on the narrative and ranted about the 2021 federal election campaign with the MMT theses.

Keyword “unconditional basic income”: The idea that the state should pay all citizens a basic income without having to provide anything in return has become socially acceptable. At a time when the labor shortage is no longer just a vision of the future, but already a reality, citizens should receive money from the state so that they can organize their lives without gainful employment if necessary. Arguments against an “unconditional basic income” – such as the affordability (especially in times of open borders) – are brushed aside. The social intention and the desire to simply try something new seem to be more important than a rational assessment of the socio-political utopia.

Keyword growth policy: For a long time, healthy public finances, deregulation, a liberal trade policy and the reduction of bureaucracy and subsidies were considered the recipe for success in economic policy. The framework conditions should be set in such a way that it is as easy as possible for private companies to expand the economic offer. Supply-side economic policy relies on incentives. Personal initiative, innovative strength and ultimately the willingness to perform of all economic actors should be promoted as best as possible. Economic policy has increasingly turned away from this basic orientation in recent years. Instead of improving the framework conditions for a larger offer, politicians have been keen to intervene actively in economic activity for several years – often with small-scale regulations that take the entrepreneurs’ interest out of doing business. The self-healing and productive forces of the market have obviously gone out of fashion. If things are visibly slipping away from the politicians, they simply resort to calls for renunciation or even rationing instead of eliminating the underlying grievances by all means. This is how it was during the Corona crisis: Even in the second winter after the start of the pandemic, politicians were still trying desperately to reduce the demand for hospital beds with lockdowns and contact restrictions of all kinds. The alternative, namely to significantly increase capacities in the healthcare system, did not play a major role. The energy crisis also shows that when in doubt, politicians would rather rely on moral appeals and the willingness of citizens to make sacrifices than do everything necessary to ensure the energy supply. The mantra-like proclamation by the Federal Minister of Economics that “Germany has no electricity problem” was quickly revealed to be waste. Because when the Germans bought large numbers of fan heaters in order to have an alternative to gas heating, the head of the Federal Network Agency spoke up: If too many people heat with fan heaters at the same time, the power grids could be overloaded, at least regionally. Instead of setting the course correctly (continued use of nuclear power), high-level authorities prefer to give detailed tips on how to save energy.

How come the world feels like it’s upside down today? Why is it that the state was able to celebrate its comeback as an economic player? The search for clues goes back to the global financial crisis of 2007/08. Until the financial crisis, there was widespread confidence in the market economy. Although uneasiness about the market and capitalism continued to dominate in certain circles, the successes of market-economy reforms spoke for themselves. If you measure an economic system by its results, it is clear that the market economy – supplemented by social equality – is vastly superior to other systems. A bundle of market-oriented economic policy reform measures was introduced in the so-called Washington Consensus compacted. For a long time, international organizations such as the IMF relied on this economic policy consensus: solid state finances, privatization, deregulation and much more were recognized as the basis for economic stability and growth. This positive view of market-oriented reforms changed with the global financial crisis. Many critics saw their reservations confirmed: markets tended towards irrational exaggerations. Human greed leads to ruin.

However, it would not be appropriate to reduce the causes of the financial crisis solely to the inadequacies of the market and the market players. Others were also involved in creating the US housing bubble that triggered the global financial crisis. The US Federal Reserve had provided the economy with too much liquidity with its expansive monetary policy. This favored the formation of bubbles on the financial and asset markets. And politics had not only failed to regulate the financial sector appropriately. With the political goal of helping as many Americans as possible to own their own home, it has fueled the excesses, particularly in the subprime market.

The example of the global financial crisis shows that economic and social reality always results from the interaction of market and state. Markets can fail. But the state, which is supposed to heal market failure, can also fail. Economists have extensively researched both market and government failures. Theory and practice suggest that the market deserves a leap of faith.

If you take a close look at the reasons for the failure of markets, all undesired developments can be traced back to two fundamental aspects: In certain market constellations, the players are too selfish and/or they lack important information to achieve an optimal macroeconomic result. But even politicians, who could in principle heal any market failure, are neither omniscient nor are they pure altruists. That is why government solutions are all the more appropriate the greater the professional and moral lead of the governing politicians over the citizens. If this head start is missing, then market solutions are to be preferred. (Norbert Walter)

In the information age, the knowledge advantage of those in government has dwindled dramatically. Every interested citizen today has effortless access to practically all information that is of interest to him. Thanks to the Internet and new media formats (podcasts, etc.), the knowledge of top experts from all areas and specialist disciplines is available to every citizen. Gone are the days when only political actors had access to top experts and thus had a decisive information advantage. In addition, in terms of their formal qualifications, the politicians hardly stand out from the largely academic population. The technical advantage that could make them better problem solvers is largely gone. On average, politicians are also unlikely to be morally better than the citizens. The desire for re-election alone often enough leads to internal conflicts for politicians – because what would be an appropriate political measure is not always what goes down well with the voters. When considering political processes realistically, there is much to be said for giving as much responsibility as possible to the market and thus to the citizens, and for limiting the influence of politics to areas where the market is reaching its limits.

Up to this point, the argument has focused on questions of efficiency. In addition, there is a state-philosophical component. In western democracies there is no question that the state is a service provider for its citizens. In principle, societies are thought of from the point of view of the individual (“mechanical or instrumental conception of the state”). The situation in autocracies is very different. Here society is seen as a natural organism into which the individual has to fit (“organic conception of the state”). The state has an end in itself, behind which the individual needs of the citizens have to take second place. The collapse of communism was not the end of history. Today we are experiencing that authoritarian China under President Xi Jinping is competing against the liberal democracies of the West in system competition. It is all the more important to understand and defend the functional conditions of our economic and social order.

With this book we would like to show ways for a better economic policy. As economists, we are naturally concerned with acting in an economically sensible manner. It is about the efficient use of scarce resources. It’s about avoiding waste and getting the best out of scarce resources. Or to put it in the words of George Bernard Shaw quoted at the beginning: “Economics is the art of making the best of life”.

A notice: This is the foreword of the book “The economic world is upside down: farewell to illusions – concepts for a new economic policy”.