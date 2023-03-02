E-scooters for the city are popular: 60 percent more were sold in 2022. When it comes to big motorbikes, the e-boom is a long time coming.

Engine noise and the smell of petrol dominate at the Moto Festival Bern, the largest motorcycle and scooter fair in Switzerland. But e-mobility is also becoming increasingly important here.

Legend: New model from Piaggio: interest in e-scooters is increasing.

Large manufacturers such as Honda or Piaggio are increasingly relying on electric scooters and are showing their new models. These create ranges of between 40 and 100 kilometers per battery charge. For short distances and in the city, electric is the future. That’s what Markus Lehner, media spokesman for MotoSuisse, the Swiss association of motorcycle and scooter importers, believes.

E-scooter boom in numbers

In 2022, 2,835 electric scooters were sold in Switzerland. That is 61.2 percent more than in the previous year. Electrified scooters make up 15.7 percent of the total scooter market. (Source: Moto Suisse, Swiss specialist agency for motorcycles and scooters)

Riding an electric scooter is extremely easy, and switching to the new technology is a logical development, especially for the younger generation.

One reason for this is the ban on combustion engines, which is foreseeable in urban centers. And: “Driving an electric scooter is extremely easy, and switching to the new technology is a logical development, especially for the younger generation.” Electric scooters would therefore probably dominate the market in a relatively short time, according to Lehner.

Legend: Honda also relies on electric scooters. Range: 40 kilometers.

E-scooters still cost around 20 percent more than petrol ones. At the fair you can find such from around 3000 francs – models with a maximum speed of 45 kilometers per hour.

Controversial trend e-scooters without a license

Electric scooters are available for as little as 2,000 francs, which are approved without a license plate and from the age of 16 without a driver’s license (or from the age of 14 with a moped driver’s license). Helmets are not compulsory for these vehicles. Wearing a helmet is recommended. These scooters belong to the category of light motorbikes, for which a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour purely electrically or 25 kilometers per hour with pedal assistance applies. The Federal Roads Office describes these scooters as electric trend vehicles. According to police reports, there are more and more illegally “pimped” e-scooters on Swiss roads, which are particularly popular with young “motorcycle boys” and are faster and therefore more dangerous.

If you want it faster, you have to dig deeper into your pocket. BMW has a model for around 13,000 francs on the market. The US manufacturer Zero sells one for 28,000 francs. The high prices are one reason why electric mobility has not yet caught on with two-wheelers.

Christoph Ernst, brand manager at BMW Motorrad Switzerland, also sees other factors that have not yet been met: “The charging infrastructure is an important issue, or incentives such as insurance and tax benefits so that customers really switch to it.”

Legend: The US manufacturer Zero sells E-Töffs for 28,000 francs.

The fact is: When it comes to large motorcycles, there is still very little demand for electric models. Not only the high price, but also the insufficient range dampens the e-euphoria of motorbike lovers. The maximum range for large motorcycles is around 200 kilometers. “If I drive a 700-kilometer tour in one day, it doesn’t work electrically. The loading times are too long,” says fair visitor Mathias Suter.

Bigger batteries or synthetic fuels?

Larger batteries would be required for longer ranges. But this is where the technology is still reaching its limits, says Markus Lehner. A battery longer than 60 centimeters cannot be accommodated in a motorcycle. “A Tesla battery weighs almost a ton, and you just can’t fit that into a motorcycle.”

Legend: Solar roof as a charging station – a creative business idea.

The motorcycle industry is therefore also hoping for synthetic fuels that can be produced in a CO2-neutral manner and promise a better future than electric ones, says Markus Lehner. However, biofuels are still being researched.

Lack of infrastructure in the country

Electric mobility on two wheels has already arrived in the city. So whether the trend will also catch on with large motorcycles depends on technical developments and whether more charging stations are created.

Charging stations are located on the main traffic routes, but none on the Grimsel, the Susten and on small streets.

“Electrification is 100 percent geared towards cars,” says Markus Lehner. “Charging stations are located on the main traffic routes, but none on the Grimsel, the Susten and on small roads on which motorcyclists are traveling.”