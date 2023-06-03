Home » “Boom”, “instant”, “ultra”: The first Thurgau Business Day
Business

“Boom”, “instant”, “ultra”: The first Thurgau Business Day

by admin
“Boom”, “instant”, “ultra”: The first Thurgau Business Day

“Boom”, “instant”, “ultra”: The first Thurgau Business Day focuses on the generations

Young people think differently than older people when it comes to many issues. How exactly, the participants of the first Thurgau Business Day tried to fathom. Because the young are in demand, as consumers, but also as workers and to maintain the AHV. For these, of course, the UBS chief economist paints black without raising the retirement age.

Dialogue between generations: (from left) Hansjörg Walter, Michèle Bongetta, Maria Näf. With his back to the camera moderator Philipp Gemperle.

Image: Marius Eckert

They were no longer satisfied with the Thurgau Economic Forum (WFT), the Thurgau Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Thurgau Trade Association (TGV). According to her criticism, the program of the WFT does not deal enough with topics that concern women and tradesmen in everyday life.

See also  Bills, electricity and gas bonuses for 5 million families in 2023

You may also like

Well-known investor El-Erian: The Fed’s hint of a...

Restaurant Ratings: Guests have become more critical

Elly Schlein with beret and Vogue cover: scarring...

Chiara Ferragni nothing but crisis: the revenues of...

Wiler planning company Weber + Partner adopts a...

Surrogate motherhood, Tiziano Ferro: “Enough! Always issue decrees...

Two new directors for Abraxas

France: debt anxiety here too. Paris deals with...

Hong Kong stocks made a strong counterattack, the...

Stadler patron Peter Spuhler is missing hundreds of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy