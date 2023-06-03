“Boom”, “instant”, “ultra”: The first Thurgau Business Day focuses on the generations
Young people think differently than older people when it comes to many issues. How exactly, the participants of the first Thurgau Business Day tried to fathom. Because the young are in demand, as consumers, but also as workers and to maintain the AHV. For these, of course, the UBS chief economist paints black without raising the retirement age.
They were no longer satisfied with the Thurgau Economic Forum (WFT), the Thurgau Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Thurgau Trade Association (TGV). According to her criticism, the program of the WFT does not deal enough with topics that concern women and tradesmen in everyday life.