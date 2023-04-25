Boom of e-bikes in Italy, motorbikes braking even with incentives

The e-bike market

For the third consecutive month, the market for electric-powered two-wheelers closed in the negative, recording a drop of 25.26%. The decline is accentuated above all if compared in March 2022, which marked a performance of +65%. Especially the scooter segment is in trouble, losing 27.88% in March. Over the year, zero-emission vehicles marked a drop of 16.97%, recording the sale of 2,808 vehicles.

The result is that if you want to buy an electric scooter by scrapping the one you have with a thermal engine, the bonus made available by the government is still available. Yet it is not enough to get sales off the ground. Weighing on the sector is the difficulty of recharging electric scooters in the city, which still have a fairly limited range ranging from 30, for models with one battery, to 70 kilometers for those with two batteries. On the other hand, the success of electric bikes continues, a market that has grown by 72% compared to 2019 (2022 data).

Traditional bikes

All to the detriment of so-called muscle bikes, i.e. those without pedal assistance. In fact, 2022 ended with 1.7 million of two-wheelers sold with a decrease of 10% on the previous yearas a result of the reduction of the generous bonus for the purchase of bikes that was granted in 2021. But if muscle bikes have dropped by 15%, to 1.4 million units sold, sales of e-bikes have grown by 14%.

And even if the number of pieces sold is much lower than the muscle bikes (337,000 pieces), the decidedly higher price of e-bikes has allowed the sector to achieve, according to data from Confindustria Ancma, the industry association, an 18% growth in sales value. In fact, the volume of business achieved by specialized shops (which represent 68% of purchases), large-scale distribution and online sales reached 3.2 billion euros, a sum to which the effect of inflation also contributes but which however, it represents a leap of 52% compared to 2019, when it was just over two billion.

How much is the e-bike sector worth

E-bikes now represent 19% of the total two-wheeler market, dominated by mountain bikes (29%) and city-trekking (26%). Basically those bicycles with pedal assistance that allow everyone to go on long trips even on demanding routes in the woods and on uphill roads. Also noteworthy is the doubling, albeit with small volumes (3 thousand pieces) of the sales of cargo bikes, a means of transporting goods in the city but also for the family as a second “car”. Just think that in Germany this segment reaches 218,000 pieces sold a year.

The industrial performance follows the market trend: the production of e-bikes in Italy rose by 10% with the growth of domestic demand, while the production of muscle bikes fell by 18% to 2.4 million. The most important event in the e-bike sector is Bikeupa fair that has been held in Bergamo for 9 years and which now also organizes another event in Turin, from 5 to 7 May, at Parco del Valentino.