The sale and purchase of medium-sized residential houses increases, the purchase of stately and period properties decreases

The Research Department of the Tecnocasa Group has analyzed the sales made through its agencies active on the national territory to highlight the main characteristics of the properties exchanged.

First, the different housing typologies were taken into consideration: in 2022 the most sold type is the three-room apartment with 34.4% of preferences, followed by independent and semi-independent solutions (21.1%), two-room apartments (19.4%) and 4-room apartments (16.7%).

The three-room apartment is therefore confirmed as the most sold type in Italywhile in second place independent and semi-independent solutions show a slight contraction compared to 2021, albeit remaining on the second step of the podium.

Subscribe to the newsletter

