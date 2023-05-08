Boomer would rather take early retirement than work from home

Charles Bond thinks it’s better to retire than to work from home. Getty Images

American Charles Bond, 62 years old, prefers early retirement to working remotely full-time. Bond says he doesn’t have the self-discipline for remote work and likes to be around people. The 62-year-old is one of the many employees who no longer know where and how to work.

After almost 30 years at the same company, American Charles Bond decided to hang up his hat and take early retirement. He just didn’t want to work from the home office anymore.

The 62-year-old, who lives in Southern California, was responsible for customer service at his company. When the pandemic hit, many of his company’s employees began working from home. Bond, who was already ill, had been working from home for a number of weeks.

“When they said you could work from home for a couple of weeks, at first I was like, cool,” Bond said, “I actually thought, oh, working from home can be good.”

However, the appeal of the new quickly faded. During those weeks, he realized that what makes working from home so appealing to many — the Possibility to structure the time in front of the colleagues – didn’t really work for him. He said he wasn’t self-disciplined enough for that.

“I found myself going out in the garden to talk to my family and then I was like, oh god, I have to go back inside, I’m at work,” he said. Lunch turned to errands and he was snapped back to the reality that he was at work. He also said it was more difficult without his big workspace in the office, just a laptop and a phone, to do something.

“After about, I don’t know, day four or five, I got angry,” he said, “and it ended up like I couldn’t wait to get back into the office.” At first it seemed like as if his isolation would end; he went back to the office as early as possible during the pandemic and followed the instructions on distancing and masking. But then his company announced that they were planning full remote control. For Bond, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. He decided to take early retirement. He has now been retired for almost two years. Working from home is “simply not for me,” he says. “I don’t want to take my work home with me.”

In that sense, Bond is part of a movement of workers who rethink their work on their own terms. For many people hat Home office meant that they are theirs working conditions and their lives determine yourself can. But for Bond, concerned about his self-discipline and lack of separation between home and work, personal work became his ideal. While some workers left their jobs after being forced back to office work, Bond left his job for fear of losing the job that suited him best.

“I need to be around people. I enjoyed my team. I worked there for 27 years,” he said, “there were people who worked there as long as I did, if not longer. They were like family. They were like my second family.”

Employees want to be able to choose their own way of working

Bond said some of his friends are working entirely remotely, while others use a hybrid approach. Some have given up their roles due to being recalled. And then there’s Bond, who quit a six-figure job early to spend the rest of his time away from his home. He said he had had to tighten his belt but would not return to work unless absolutely necessary. “I didn’t plan on retiring that early, but for me it was worth it,” he said, “and tightening my belt is good.”

Other people have chosen to leave their jobs rather than bow to their employer’s unilateral decisions. Dennis C., a 65-year-old in Alabama, retired as soon as he was called back to the office. Felicia, an Arizona clerk assigned to work in the office five days a week, left behind a six-figure salary with no other prospect to have.

Bond said he realized that for some people, working remotely is a blessing. “I think it’s great for people who have kids because then they can spend a little more time with their kids if their job allows it,” he said. I think it definitely saves commute time in cars and transportation.

Bond said he formed lifelong friendships with his colleagues. He said he’s still in touch with some people from his old team; they go bowling together, have lunch together at least once a month, and exchange gifts for white elephants around Christmas. He said he was concerned about what widespread remote work would mean for younger workers, who have been hit particularly hard by the twists and turns of the pandemic economy.

“Today’s youth, who will never work in an office, I think will lose something,” he said. “Not interacting with people, I wouldn’t want to do that.” Bond acknowledges that both sides of remote work have their pros and cons. “People will love it or hate it and we’ll see what happens,” he said, “only time will tell.”

