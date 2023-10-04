Booming Car Sales During National Day Holiday: New Energy Vehicles Gain Popularity

Sales in the car market are experiencing a boom during the National Day holiday, with new energy vehicles gaining popularity and test drives needing to be booked in advance. The holiday season has seen a surge in consumer interest, with many individuals visiting Huawei stores to purchase mobile phones and other electronic products, which has also boosted sales of the AITO models in the stores.

AITO Wenjie, a joint venture between Huawei and Thalys, has seen increased sales during the holiday period. The daily average number of orders for their new model Wenjie New M7 has exceeded 1,500 units since its launch on September 12, with a total of 30,000 units ordered in September.

What is interesting is that AITO Wenjie models have attracted consumers who have previously been conservative towards new energy vehicles. This shift in attitude is attributed to Huawei’s brand appeal and its association with reliable electronic products.

Furthermore, traditional automobile brands like Tesla and SAIC Volkswagen have also experienced an uptick in sales. Tesla saw considerable sales during the National Day holiday, with four to five orders received per day and test drives requiring advance booking. Additionally, Tesla China released a facelift of the Model Y, enhancing the interior while maintaining the starting price.

SAIC Volkswagen’s 4S store has also witnessed increased attention towards new energy models, especially the Volkswagen ID.3, which has become popular among young people due to substantial price reductions. The ID.3 currently has a starting price of 125,900 yuan, after a price drop of 37,000 yuan to 43,000 yuan. This has resulted in a significant increase in sales volume, surpassing 10,000 units for two consecutive months.

The car market’s success during the “Golden Nine and Silver Ten” period can be attributed to local consumption-promoting policies, price reductions, and promotional events by car companies. Shanghai, specifically, has implemented measures to incentivize automobile renewal consumption, offering financial subsidies for scrapping or transferring old cars and purchasing pure electric vehicles.

Moreover, auto shows in various cities during the National Day holiday have further stimulated automobile consumption. Car companies have also implemented targeted price reductions and promotions to capitalize on the peak sales season in September and October.

The Passenger Car Association predicts that the combination of auto shows, the introduction of new products, and the demand for self-driving travel during the mid-autumn festival and National Day holidays will continue to bolster automobile consumption and increase the popularity of the “Golden September and Silver Ten” consumption seasons.

Please note that the content mentioned in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to operate accordingly at their own risk.

