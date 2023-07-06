Booming Peach Harvest: High Demand and Increased Fruit Size in Zhenjiang City

Peaches in Zhenjiang City are in high demand as customers flock to buy them, with more than 100 boxes being sold daily. The peak season for peaches has arrived, adding a sweet taste to the mouth and enticing customers with the exclusive fruits of the season. This year’s peaches are larger than usual, with the large fruit rate being 30% higher than last year, thanks to the abundant rainfall brought by Mei Yu. The rainfall has helped the expansion of peaches, resulting in bigger fruits.

Although the rain has slightly reduced the sugar content, industry insiders assure consumers that the difference in taste is minimal and the sugar content will increase with continuous sunny days. The increased demand for peaches has brought happiness to farmers, with sales orders reaching 150-200 boxes per day. The boom in sales is also supported by local governments and agricultural departments, who have organized cultural festivals and signed purchase and sale agreements to promote the sale of peaches. As a result, the price of peaches has increased, with growers reporting selling prices as high as 150 yuan per box.

Additionally, there is a wide variety of peach options available to consumers, with different shapes, colors, and flavors to choose from. The Zhenjiang High-quality Early-ripening Peach Tasting Event showcased 98 samples from 75 participants, including new varieties that have gained popularity in recent years. The selection of sales models has also expanded, with community group buying becoming a popular option for cooperatives and family farms. This model ensures that peaches are ripe and of the best quality when they reach consumers.

In recent years, Zhenjiang City has focused on making the peach industry bigger and stronger through technological innovation, variety optimization, quality improvement, brand building, and standardized production. The city has seen significant growth in peach tree cultivation area, output, and output value, with various peach brands representing the local development level.

Overall, the peach industry in Zhenjiang City is thriving, with increased demand, larger fruits, and diverse sales models. Farmers and consumers alike are enjoying the benefits of this year’s bountiful peach harvest.

