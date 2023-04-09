Listen to the audio version of the article

A more downward path for the listing of SMEs, simplifications for the investments of social security funds, a powerful strengthening of the multiple vote to make it truly attractive, and a wave of revisions from the prospectuses to the rules for shareholders’ meetings up to the Consob discipline.

The one condensed in the 22 articles of the Stock Exchange bill that will accompany the Def 2023 in next Tuesday’s council of ministers is an all-round reform of the capital market. The contemporaneity…