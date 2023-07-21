Boosting Automobile Consumption: Several Measures to Strengthen Financial Services and Support New Energy Vehicles

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other departments in China have recently announced several measures to promote automobile consumption and support the growth of the automotive industry. These measures aim to stabilize the consumption market, encourage the purchase and use of new energy vehicles, and optimize the management system and market environment for automobile purchase and use.

One of the key measures proposed is to strengthen automobile consumer financial services. The NDRC plans to increase credit support for automobile consumption and encourage financial institutions to reasonably determine the down payment ratio, loan interest rate, and repayment period. These measures will be implemented with the prerequisite of compliance with laws and regulations and controllable risks. The goal is to make automobile financing more accessible and affordable for consumers.

In addition, the comprehensive reform of auto insurance will be deepened to improve the formation mechanism of commercial auto insurance rates. The NDRC intends to support insurance companies in developing innovative products such as new energy vehicle charging pile insurance. This move aims to provide insurance coverage for new energy vehicle charging stations and promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

To regulate the auto finance market, the NDRC will strictly enforce regulations that prohibit forcing consumers to sell financial products or services or charge unreasonable fees. This measure aims to protect consumers and ensure fair practices in the industry.

These measures are part of a broader effort to promote automobile consumption in China. The NDRC recognizes the large volume and potential of the automobile industry and its strong role in driving economic growth. By implementing these measures, the government aims to stabilize and expand automobile consumption, promote the sustainable and healthy development of new energy vehicles, and support the high-quality development of the industrial chain.

Other measures proposed include optimizing the management policy of car purchase restrictions, supporting the renewal and consumption of old cars, accelerating the cultivation of the second-hand car market, strengthening the construction of supporting facilities for new energy vehicles, improving the carrying capacity of rural power grids, reducing the cost of purchasing and using new energy vehicles, promoting the public sector to increase the number of new energy vehicle purchases, encouraging automobile companies to develop economical and practical models, and addressing the problem of difficult parking and chaotic parking.

The NDRC and relevant departments call on all regions and stakeholders to issue supporting policies and measures in a timely manner and ensure effective policy implementation. Industry associations, chambers of commerce, automobile companies, and financial institutions are encouraged to collaborate and contribute to the successful implementation of these measures.

