Shanghai Securities News learned from relevant channels yesterday that the first-home loan interest rate of the Zhuhai branches of the four major state-owned banks can currently be implemented at 3.7%. This level of interest rates is currently the lowest in the country.

This is a microcosm of the frequent blowing of warm winds in property markets in various places since 2023. According to statistics from the Middle Finger Research Institute, as of January 31, 50 places have issued 53 relevant policies in January. All regions continued to implement “policies tailored to each city”, and the transmission of cost reduction measures was accelerated. Nearly 20 cities lowered the lower limit of first-home loan interest rates to below 4%. In addition, in order to boost housing consumption, various regions have introduced relevant measures, including housing purchase subsidies and rewarding enterprises.

Lowering the first home loan interest rate

At present, the first-home loan interest rate of the Zhuhai branches of the four major state-owned banks can be implemented at 3.7%. Previously, the first-home loan interest rate of most banks in Zhuhai was 3.9%, 40 basis points lower than the benchmark interest rate; the second-home loan interest rate was generally 4.9%, 60 basis points higher than the benchmark interest rate.

A number of local bankers said that Zhuhai’s major banks have relatively sufficient housing loan quotas, and the lending time is also speeding up. “The bank can lend money within a week after the owner completes the mortgage.”

Zhuhai banking institutions lowered the first-home loan interest rate, which is a microcosm of the warm wind blowing frequently in the property market. Since 2023, the lower limit of first-home loan interest rates has been lowered in many cases, and the down payment ratio for home purchases has been reduced.

On January 29, Zhengzhou, Henan fired the first shot of “lower down payment and lower interest rates” in the Year of the Rabbit. Since January 29, the first-home loan interest rate in Zhengzhou has been reduced to 3.8%, and the second-home loan interest rate has remained unchanged at 4.9%. For buyers who still have outstanding housing loans from other places, the purchase of houses in Zhengzhou can be carried out in accordance with the first set of down payment and interest rate policies.

In addition, there are some places that have lowered the minimum down payment ratio for personal housing loans. Hunan Province recently proposed to reasonably determine the lower limit of the down payment ratio of individual housing loans in each city and state. At present, the lower limit of the down payment ratio in 13 non-restricted cities and prefectures in the province has been reduced to 20% for the first set and 30% for the second set.

Multiple measures to boost housing consumption

Real estate is an important starting point for expanding domestic demand. Jiangsu, Liaoning, Guangdong, Shanghai and other provinces have included boosting housing consumption in their economic development plans for the new year.

On January 27, Liaoning issued “Several Policies and Measures for Further Stabilizing the Economy in Liaoning Province” to encourage reasonable housing consumption and encourage second-hand housing transactions to enjoy the same subsidy support policies as new commercial housing sales.

On January 28, the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Department of Guangdong Province stated that it will vigorously promote housing consumption this year. Implement differentiated housing credit policies according to cities, actively support rigid and improved housing needs, and facilitate housing consumption for families with old for new, small for large, and families with multiple children. According to the regulations, implement the preferential policies of deed tax for individual purchase of housing and individual income tax for exchange of housing.

In order to boost consumers’ demand for home purchases, relevant measures have been introduced in various places, including home purchase subsidies and incentives for enterprises.

For example, Honggutan District, Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province not only provides subsidies to home buyers, but also rewards real estate companies with top promotions. Honggutan District, Nanchang City proposes that from January 19 to February 18, 2023, anyone who purchases a new commercial house in Honggutan District and completes the contract filing can enjoy a house purchase subsidy of 200 yuan/square meter (the maximum for a single commercial house is no more than 200 yuan per square meter). more than 40,000 yuan).

In addition, many cities have extended the implementation time of individual housing subsidy policies. Hubei Yichang proposed to extend the implementation time of the 20,000 yuan individual house purchase subsidy policy to December 31, 2023; Jiangsu Xuzhou proposed to extend the urban housing purchase subsidy to March 31, 2023.